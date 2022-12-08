London Fire Brigade must ‘root out’ bad leadership, says former fire minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Fire Brigade must ‘root out’ bad leadership, says former fire minister

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:05 pm
An independent review by Nazir Afzal found that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) is "institutionally misogynistic and racist"
An independent review by Nazir Afzal found that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) is “institutionally misogynistic and racist” (PA)

The London Fire Brigade must “root out” leadership that has contributed towards a culture of misogyny and racism, according to a former fire minister.

An independent review by Nazir Afzal was published last month and found that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) is “institutionally misogynistic and racist”.

The review, which features testimony from 2,000 members of staff, found “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women” and that people of colour are “frequently the target of racist abuse”.

Tory peer Lord Greenhalgh, who was fire minister until July this year, previously London’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime and a Hammersmith councillor, called for action.

He praised the London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe for commissioning the review and for accepting its recommendations but said there did need to be some “change in leadership”.

London Fire Brigade culture review
London Fire Brigade’s commissioner Andy Roe (Belinda Jiao/PA)

In a debate in the House of Lords, he said: “I want to support the comments that we must commend the leadership of Andy Roe because he had the courage with the support of the mayor to commission this review and he’s accepted all 23 recommendations.

“But he’s got to look at the leadership around him and say, ‘Who are these that are fostering a culture that’s so unacceptable in the workplace?’ and root them out.

“And start at the top and work all the way down because that is the only way that you will solve this problem.”

The culture review was triggered by the death of London firefighter Jaden Francois-Esprit, who took his own life in August 2020.

The 21-year-old’s family raised concerns that he had been bullied at work due to his race.

The review noted that: “Unless a toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse to be normalised is tackled, I fear that, like Jaden, more firefighters will tragically take their lives.

“This review has to be a turning point not just a talking point.”

Lord Greenhalgh noted: “What struck me, as someone well into middle age, was the phrase in Nazir Afzal’s report that 20th century banter can lead to vile abuse and the racism and misogyny that can lead to loss of life…

“We’ve got to recognise that that kind of 20th century banter has no place in the 21st century.”

He urged the Government to deliver on a white paper published in May, which set out a blueprint for reform around improving access, professionalism and governance.

The Andrew Marr SHow
Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti (BBC/PA)

The former minister said: “The resources that the deputy mayor for fire and resilience has is woefully inadequate and governance to hold people to account must be strengthened at a London level – and the structure elsewhere is woefully inadequate.

“So, the governance is an important part, democratisation if you like, having an elected leader in the mayor overseeing an important service like this is important, with the requisite resources to challenge and support the Commissioner to deliver for London.”

Home Office minister Lord Murray of Blidworth said that, while the findings of the review were “uncomfortable” and at times “positively shocking”, they were “not wholly unexpected”.

He said: “The culture review adds to an already compelling case for the reform.

“The review, along with the Grenfell Tower and Manchester Arena inquiries and findings from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) show that there are systemic issues at play, issues that can only be addressed through wide-ranging reform.”

He added that a new code of ethics had been developed, and that the HMICFRS has a new monitoring regime and would be responsible for overseeing improvements to the Fire Brigade.

What’s more, the Fire Standards Board would soon be publishing new standards on leadership.

Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti read out a statement from Commissioner Roe in the upper chamber, which said: “It is both unassailable and undeniable in hearing our staff so clearly and in such numbers we must, for their sake and the communities they serve, accept this report and its recommendations in totality.

“My commitment to the many thousands of courageous public servants we employ and the people of London we serve, is that we will take that courage so often demonstrated in response and turn inwards to face this problem, seizing it as an opportunity to make real change”

Lady Chakrabarti, former leader of civil liberties group Liberty, said: “The LFB and the Fire Brigade Union are to be respected for not doubling down and neither resorting to complacent comments about a few bad apples and so on, nor suggesting that to seek to reform the culture in a brave and essential uniformed service is in any way to undermine it – quite the contrary.

“They have persuaded me that they do not support this so-called ‘hero mythology’ and that is even in a heroic service where its members literally run towards burning buildings.”

