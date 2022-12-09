Single-sex girl schools lead league tables and give better mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Single-sex girl schools lead league tables and give better mental health support

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 7:03 am
Students wear aprons in a cookery lesson in food technology class (Ben Birchall/PA)
Students wear aprons in a cookery lesson in food technology class (Ben Birchall/PA)

Girls in single-sex schools have coped better with the pandemic, new research reveals.

Findings from this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power rankings show both private and state single-sex girl schools have topped the academic league tables.

The list is the first time anyone has compared this year’s A level and GCSE results with those of 2019 – the last time teenagers sat traditional exams before the pandemic.

Girls in the UK’s top single-sex schools appear to have coped better with the pandemic than boys in boys-only or co-educational schools.

Research also revealed many girls-only schools are setting up wellbeing centres, where girls can access psychological and counselling support as well as yoga and meditation.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.

“We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught.

“In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

The top secondary school for academic performance in 2022 was named as Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead, north London.

Secondary school of the year went to Wycombe High School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, while comprehensive school of the year was St Peter’s Catholic School in Guildford, Surrey.

EDUCATION St Paul’s Girls’ School
St Paul’s Girls’ School in west London (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The best independent school for academic performance was named as St Paul’s Girls’ School in Brook Green, west London, independent school of the year was named as Francis Holland School in Sloane Square, central London, and the International Baccalaureate school of the year was The Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith.

Parent Power is a survey of the country’s best schools released annually since 1993.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

The full guide can be purchased in the Sunday Times or accessed via its website.

