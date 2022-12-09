Sunak and Zelensky discuss latest Russian strikes on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Zelensky discuss latest Russian strikes on Ukraine

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 5:33 pm
Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press/PA)
Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure in a phone call on Friday.

The two leaders spoke amid a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other key infrastructure as the Kremlin said it is up to the Ukrainian president to end the war.

Downing Street said that Mr Zelensky, whose wife visited London last month, “thanked the UK for its crucial support to help restore power through the supply of generators”.

Mr Sunak also made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky in November.

A spokesperson said the Prime Minister paid tribute to the “success” of the efforts of Ukraine’s armed forces to intercept Russian missiles, with Mr Sunak assuring the Ukrainian leader the “UK was thinking of the Ukrainian people as they continued to defend their country through the winter”.

“Updating on the latest lethal aid deliveries from the UK, the Prime Minister said that more anti-air guns and further short-range air defence missiles would arrive in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of pre-empting Russia’s insincere calls for a ceasefire and the Prime Minister added that the Kremlin needed to withdraw its forces before any agreement could be considered.”

It comes as it emerged that Russia appears to have deployed a fresh supply of Iranian kamikaze drones after exhausting its stocks last month.

For the first time in three weeks, Ukraine has reported attacks by Iranian-sourced one-way unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to an intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ukrainian general staff reported shooting down 17 UAVs on December 6 and officials said drones were used the following day to target the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

The MoD stressed that the events remain to be verified, but it is likely that Russia had exhausted its previous stocks and has now received a fresh supply.

The UK has pledged a £50 million package of defence aid comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone equipment.

Britain has also sanctioned Iranian individuals and firms linked to the supply of the UAVs.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hit out at what he called “sordid deals” between Russia and Iran, which the UK sees as a threat to global security.

He said: “Iran is now one of Russia’s top military backers.

“Their sordid deals have seen the Iranian regime send hundreds of drones to Moscow, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and kill civilians.

“In return, Russia is offering military and technical support to the Iranian regime, which will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security.

“The UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account.”

