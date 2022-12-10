CalMac ‘extremely sorry’ as ferry repairs disrupt services in Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry operator CalMac has said it is “extremely sorry” after one of its vessels was taken out of service for repairs, causing travel disruption in the Western Isles.

The Lord of the Isles ferry was withdrawn on Thursday after problems related to corroded steel were found.

Its usual service to South Uist was cancelled and traffic was redirected via Lochmaddy in North Uist.

A further problem was announced on Saturday morning when a fault with the vessel’s radar system led to sailings being cancelled.

🔶 AMBER #Mallaig #Lochboisdale 11Dec & 12Dec Due to an ongoing issue with MV Lord of the Isles’ radar system, an amended timetable will operate – https://t.co/A4Sib7bol8 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 10, 2022

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the cancellation of the Lochboisdale service due to corroded steel being discovered on MV Lord of the Isles.

“The area where the defect was identified was not part of the planned and scheduled survey area during this year’s annual overhaul programme.

“Due to available capacity on services in and out of Lochmaddy, traffic has been redirected from Lochboisdale during this disruption.

“The vessel was taken to Kennacraig where the works carried out on her steelwork have been completed, however due to an emergent issue with her radar system which restricts the vessel’s operation in hours of darkness, Saturday’s sailings have been cancelled.

“Impacted traffic continues to be redirected to the Lochmaddy – Uig route which has available capacity on both Saturday departures.

“MV Lord of the Isles will operate an amended timetable from Lochboisdale – Mallaig on Sunday and Monday.

“We are extremely sorry for the disruption to customers caused by the loss of MV Lord of the Isles, and the impact this has on the local communities we serve.”

Concerns have previously been raised in the Scottish Parliament about CalMac’s ageing fleet of vessels and the impact vessels frequently being withdrawn for maintenance or reparis.

In August, opposition MSPs voiced anger at disruption caused by problems with the MV Hebrides ferry.