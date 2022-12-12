Scottish Government can ease cost pressures with tax powers, report suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government can ease cost pressures with tax powers, report suggests

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Government can use its tax powers to ease the cost-of-living pressures, the Fraser of Allander Institute has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government can use its tax powers to ease the cost-of-living pressures, the Fraser of Allander Institute has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government can ease cost pressures by using devolved tax powers to generate revenue in the face of extreme financial pressures, an economic research institute has said.

Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute’s pre-budget report has suggested the upcoming financial year has its challenges – but emphasises ministers can soften the damage.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is acting as Finance Secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, will deliver the 2023/24 budget on Thursday.

But he said the extreme financial pressures facing the country will prevent the Scottish Government from going as far as it would like in helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

The budget will instead prioritise tackling child poverty, delivering net zero and developing sustainable public services.

The institute’s report has also said the UK Government’s autumn statement, which will see Scotland receive an extra £1.5 billion over 2023/24 and 2024/25, will more or less offset the inflationary impacts to the Scottish economy.

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the Institute, said: “John Swinney is getting set to present his first budget in seven years, in what he acknowledged is an unprecedently tricky time for the Scottish public finances.

“The challenges he has been dealing with for 2022/23 ease a bit for 2023/24: there was some additional money announced at the autumn statement which generated around £1 billion of consequentials, offsetting the inflationary pressures on the budget.

“But there is also flexibility that the Deputy First Minister has for the next financial year that were not available to him for this year – the Scottish Government does have tax powers that could be used, if he wishes, to raise more revenue.”

Scotland budget
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will set out the 2023/24 budget on December 15 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Emma Congreve, deputy director, said: “In amongst all the headline-grabbing decisions, it will be important to take a step back to see how this budget helps Scotland achieve its long-term ambitions.

“We are expecting that the Government will set out, clearly and transparently, the choices it has made and what the impact, both good and bad, will be for policy outcomes and the impacts on different groups.”

Responding to the institute’s report, Mr Swinney said the Government had acted “decisively” to provide what support it could.

He said: “However, given the fiscal constraints of devolution, it is not possible to go as far as we would like and so the Budget will prioritise three areas – eradicating child poverty, transforming the economy to deliver net zero and creating sustainable public services.

“Difficult decisions are required and resources will be targeted where they are most needed and can secure maximum value from every pound spent.

“The economic challenges we face also require a fundamental change in the way we manage public spending.

“The Bank of England is predicting the longest recession for a century, so this Budget will set in motion reforms that will place our finances and public services on a more sustainable and resilient footing for the future.

“Proposals on tax policy for 2023-24 will be also be published as part of the Budget.

“This is a time for firm leadership and bold decision-making. Steps we take now will help ensure Scotland emerges from the current crisis a stronger, fairer, greener country.”

