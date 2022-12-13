UK imposes sanctions over ‘desperate alliance’ between Russia and Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK imposes sanctions over ‘desperate alliance’ between Russia and Iran

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 11:35 am
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused Russia and Iran of ‘sordid deals’ (PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused Russia and Iran of ‘sordid deals’ (PA)

A “sordid” alliance between Russia and Iran is threatening global security, James Cleverly warned as the UK imposed sanctions on “high level” figures from both countries.

Weapons supplied by Tehran have been used by the Russian military in the Ukraine war.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have used Iranian drones to carry out strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities and key energy infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Mr Cleverly said: “Iran and Russia’s sordid deals threaten global security. We are holding their desperate alliance to account.

“The UK has just sanctioned high-level Russian and Iranian figures in response to the abhorrent strikes against civilian targets.”

The Foreign Office said evidence from the US indicates Iran is becoming one of Russia’s top military backers.

Russia intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, increasing the risk to Middle East and international security, officials said.

Twelve senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, were hit with asset freezes and travel bans under the new UK sanctions.

Major General Robert Baranov, identified by investigative website Bellingcat as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles, is among those affected.

The sanctions also include individuals linked to the Iranian drones used by Mr Putin’s forces in Ukraine, including the co-owner and managing director of Mado, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK stands with Ukraine. Russian forces’ calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered.”

He said the Tehran government was “increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people” and was making deals with Russia as “a desperate attempt to survive”.

Meanwhile, UK defence intelligence suggests Mr Putin has cancelled his regular end-of-year press conference because of concerns that the “special military operation” in Ukraine would be raised.

The Ministry of Defence said: “This will be the first time in 10 years that Putin has not held the annual event, while the usual public phone-in also did not take place this year.”

The MoD said Kremlin officials “are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation’”.

