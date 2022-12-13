Watchdog fears some parents have ‘lost sight’ of need for school attendance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Watchdog fears some parents have ‘lost sight’ of need for school attendance

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 10:57 am
Ofsted has warned that for some families the so-called social contract on school attendance has become fractured, possibly due to lockdowns (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ofsted has warned that for some families the so-called social contract on school attendance has become fractured, possibly due to lockdowns (Nick Ansell/PA)

Pupil attendance is running “persistently” lower than before the pandemic after lockdowns broke the “clear social contract” on children going to school daily, an education leader has said.

Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman described ongoing school absences as a “deep and concerning problem”.

School closures amid the pandemic broke down the structure and routine of “getting children up and to school every day”, she said, as she warned that a minority of families appear to have “lost sight” of the expectation that children should be sent out every morning to be educated in person.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said pandemic disruption broke the social contract - the expectation that children should be sent to school (Tom
Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman said pandemic disruption broke the ‘social contract’ – the expectation that children should be sent to school every day (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Speaking during a media briefing as she launched Ofsted’s annual report, she said: “I think this is a deep and concerning problem. For many years, I think there’s been a very clear social contract.

“On the one side, the clear expectation is that parents should get their children to school every day, unless the child is too ill to go to school. And in return schools will do everything they can to give the child a good education and to prepare them really well for their futures, for their adult life.

“The pandemic disruption, and the expectation that children should be kept at home, broke that. So for significant periods children were educated as best they could be remotely. And that broke down that structure, that routine of getting children up and to school every day.

“We know how many children didn’t take up the places that were available (to attend school during lockdowns) for disadvantaged children, for example. And coming back post-pandemic, for a minority of families they’ve just sort of lost sight of the importance of that consistency of getting children to school every day – that it’s not an optional thing. It’s not a ‘when you feel like it, and not when you don’t’.

“Schools can’t be expected to provide education remotely if the parent feels that they would prefer to keep the child at home more of the time.”

She said the schools inspectorate has seen attendance “running persistently somewhat lower than pre-pandemic, over and above anything that could be attributed to illness”.

She added: “For a minority of families, that expectation of consistent attendance has broken down. Schools are working really hard to re-establish that. I know that immense amounts of work are going into helping families and children.”

The Ofsted report stated: “It is vital that all parents commit to full attendance for their children.”

The report also said the pandemic had obscured trends in exclusions and off-rolling – removing children from a school register without the due process of a formal exclusion – meaning it is more difficult to tell if off-rolling remains a problem.

But Ofsted said it has anecdotal evidence that part-time timetables are being used more regularly in schools, perhaps as an alternative to exclusion.

The watchdog warned that this could be another way in which children “can slowly slide out of education”.

Ms Spielman said behavioural challenges in children who have returned to school after the pandemic and whose social development might have been affected could be a factor in the use of part-time timetables.

“Where these are used appropriately, on a finite short-term basis to handle a crisis or re-integrating a child, it can make absolute sense,” she said.

“The difficulty is when they become a permanent or semi-permanent arrangement because obviously, at that point, a child is progressively losing more and more of their education, sliding out of education. It becomes less and less likely that they can ever re-integrate with their peer group.

“If a child has the kind of needs that cannot be met in a mainstream school that has done all the things that it properly can and should do then that child needs early assessment for specialist provision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented