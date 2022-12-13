Scotland’s cancer treatment wait times fall to worst ever figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s cancer treatment wait times fall to worst ever figures

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 12:13 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:40 pm
The 62-day wait target for cancer treatment has not been met across Scotland since 2012 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The 62-day wait target for cancer treatment has not been met across Scotland since 2012 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s cancer treatment waiting times have fallen to their worst performance on record, figures have revealed.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed just 74.7% of patients started treatment within the official 62-day standard across July and September.

It is a record low compared to the 79.3% in the previous quarter and 83.7% at the end of December 2019.

No health boards met the standard of 95% in this quarter – and nationally it has not been achieved since the end of 2012.

However, 4,161 eligible patients were referred for the 62-day standard which is an increase of 2.2% from the previous quarter and an increase of 11.8% from the quarter ending December 2019.

The 62-day standard is based on the time from urgent suspicions of cancer referral to first cancer treatment.

Statistics also showed performance against another target – the 31-day standard from decision to treat to first cancer treatment – fell just short, with 94.3% of patients seen compared to 95.5% in the previous quarter and 96.5% in the final quarter of 2019.

The target was missed by NHS Grampian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Highland, Lanarkshire and Lothian.


Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie has told the Scottish Government to take urgent action over the cancer statistics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Janice Preston, head of strategic partnerships for MacMillan Cancer Support in Scotland, said: “Cancer waiting times have been getting worse for years, and today’s figures show the worrying trend continues right across the country, even before the added pressure of winter is factored in.”

It is understood health boards are reporting workforce issues as one of the main reasons why the targets were missed.

Ms Preston continued: “We know there’s not a simple fix, but the simple fact is that people with cancer in Scotland need and deserve a system that can treat them faster.

“Despite today’s statistics, we want to make sure everyone hears a very clear message: please, if you have worrying or unexplained symptoms, get them checked out by your GP practice.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, said: “This is a full-blown disaster and there’s no doubt it will cost lives.

“NHS staff are exhausted and demoralised, and cancer patients are being left to deteriorate.

“The SNP have ignored warning after warning about the ticking time bomb of cancer cases they let pile up during the pandemic, and now we are seeing the consequences.

“We need urgent action if we are going to stand a chance of undoing the damage done by this dangerous negligence.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tory health spokesman, expressed his shock at the figures.

He said: “These figures are truly terrifying. It is disgraceful that over a quarter of cancer patients are not starting treatment within two months.

“That will have a potentially devastating impact on their chances of survival. All of this is happening on Humza Yousaf’s watch, with cancer waiting times worsening every quarter since he became health secretary.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Covid-19 pandemic had placed significant strain on the NHS, including cancer services.

He added: “Despite those pressures, more patients were treated on both 62-day and 31-day cancer pathways this quarter compared to the previous quarter, the same time last year (Q3 2021) and the last full quarter pre-pandemic (Q4 2019).

“The median wait for treatment on the 31-day pathway remains at four days, with over nine out of 10 people being treated within the 31-day target.

“We’re investing £40 million over five years to support cancer services and improve waiting times, with a focus on urology, colorectal and breast with £10 million released to boards targeted at these most challenged pathways.

“We are committed to finding cancer as early as possible which is why we are expanding Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services across Scotland and yesterday published Scotland’s first optimal cancer diagnostic pathway for lung cancer, alongside £3 million investment.”

