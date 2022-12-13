Suspected drug deaths continue downward trend, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland has continued to fall, according to new figures.

In response to the crisis of the past few years, where drug deaths hit the highest level on record, the Scottish Government announced it would publish quarterly figures for suspected deaths collated from Police Scotland in a bid to improve monitoring.

In the third quarter of this year – between July and September – 235 suspected drug deaths were recorded in Scotland, a drop of 15% from the previous quarter, 18% down on the same quarter of last year, and the lowest quarterly figure since the first quarter of 2017.

So far this year, the figures show, 797 suspected drug deaths have been logged by police – 21% fewer than the same period last year.

Some 65% of the deaths involved people aged 35 to 54, while 43 were under 25.

The greater Glasgow police division recorded the most suspected deaths at 148, followed by Edinburgh at 92 and Lanarkshire with 88.

The figures were released as Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee asked for an update on the legality of a measure aimed at reducing drug deaths.

Safe consumption rooms have long been argued for by the Scottish Government – allowing drug users to inject under the supervision of medical professionals to limit the chance of overdose.

The UK Government has been steadfastly against the idea and has refused to provide the necessary waiver to the Misuse of Drugs Act that would stop the criminalisation of users and staff at such facilities.

The Crown Office has been assessing the legality of such a facility and is expected to give advice to Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain on the subject.

A letter to the Crown Office from Criminal Justice Committee convener Audrey Nicoll asked for an update on the work.

Later on Tuesday, Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance updated MSPs on improvements in medication assisted treatment (Mat) and its associated workforce.

She said she had heard personally from those “delivering lifesaving work in this often challenging environment”.

The Scottish Government is providing more than £10 million to improve Mat standards, most of which will go towards recruiting 100 extra staff.

Labour’s Claire Baker said it is likely that by the end of this year there will have been more than 3,500 drugs deaths since the Scottish Government declared a public health emergency.

Ms Constance responded, saying “one death is one too many”.

The most recent statistics showed the lowest number of suspected drugs deaths in a single calendar quarter since January to March 2007, she said.

The minister noted that the figures for suspected drugs deaths are different to those for confirmed drugs deaths.