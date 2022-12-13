‘Extra school day amid bad weather closures would be decision for ministers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Extra school day amid bad weather closures would be decision for ministers’

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 4:04 pm
It is a decision for ministers whether schools add an extra day to make up for bad weather closures, the Ofsted chief has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
It is a decision for ministers whether schools add an extra day to make up for bad weather closures, the Ofsted chief has said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Children must get their “full time in education” the boss of the schools watchdog has said, as she referred to the US practice of adding on an extra day of lessons if there are weather closures.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said it would be a “decision for ministers” whether or not the same thing should happen in England’s schools.

Ms Spielman was speaking on Tuesday as a number of schools across the country have been forced to close for a second day due to the freezing weather.

She told Times Radio: “We know from the pandemic experience that remote learning isn’t terribly effective, that most children learn a lot less than they would in school and some children learn nothing at all.

“So for me, really, a school needs to be open or closed. In America, they add a day on later on in the school year, if they close for a snow day when transport isn’t possible. It really is important that the default is keeping schools open. Obviously, there are circumstances in which that isn’t possible.”

Asked if she thinks all schools should do that, she replied: “Well, that would be a decision for ministers. But children have lost a lot of education. For me, it’s really important making sure that children get their full time in education so they can get the benefit of it.”

Ms Spielman published her annual report on education and social care on Tuesday, and described ongoing school absences as a “deep and concerning problem”.

She warned that a minority of families appear to have “lost sight” of the expectation that children should be sent out every morning to be educated in person, after school closures amid the pandemic broke down the structure and routine of “getting children up and to school every day”.

The Government leaves it up to individual schools and local authorities to decide what to do in adverse weather conditions and says it is confident action is based on a common-sense approach.

Schools which temporarily close during severe weather are advised to consider providing remote learning in line with Department for Education guidance.

