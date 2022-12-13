Opposition and rebel SNP MSPs push for gender reform law amendments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opposition and rebel SNP MSPs push for gender reform law amendments

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 5:27 pm
MSPs will hold a stage three debate on the gender reform Bill next week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Opposition and rebel SNP MSPs are pushing for amendments to the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform law ahead of a vote next week.

The Conservatives’ Russell Findlay and the SNP’s Michelle Thomson have submitted a joint amendment to the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill.

It would prevent those charged with sexual offences from changing their gender ahead of any trial.

Separately, Scottish Labour have said they will put forward their own proposals for amendments to the Bill.

Gender Recognition Reform Bill
Holyrood will hold its stage three debate and vote on the controversial legislation on Wednesday December 21.

The stage one vote led to seven SNP MSPs defying the whip to vote against it and minister Ash Regan quitting the Government in protest.

However, the Bill passed at that stage with the support of the Greens and some opposition MSPs.

Supporters say the Bill will have little impact outside the trans community.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Agreements have already been made to amend a number of provisions in the Bill as it passed through committees at stage two in the parliamentary process.

One changed the period that 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds would have to live in their “acquired gender” before applying for a gender recognition certificate, increasing it from from three months to six months.

A minister also confirmed that a new statutory aggravation to the offence of making a fraudulent application for a gender recognition certificate will be created.

Discussing the joint amendment, Ms Thomson told The Times: “The proposed legislation allows a sexual predator or rapist who has been charged, but not yet convicted of a sexual offence, to be able to apply for a gender recognition certificate.”

Child poverty
She continued: “If certification is granted, this could require their victim during any subsequent court case, to refer to their attacker as ‘she’.

“Were it me, and as someone who has spoken openly of being raped at age 14, I would consider this deeply offensive and re-traumatising.”

Mr Findlay said: “I welcome the opportunity to work constructively with Michelle Thomson who shares my concerns about the threat of sex criminals exploiting the Bill as it’s currently drafted.

“Our joint amendment will seek to ban alleged rapists and other sex criminals who are awaiting trial from seeking a GRC until their case has concluded.

“Our proposal would not limit trans rights in any way, but would solely act as an important block on those who would seek to exploit this legislation.”

Scottish Labour said their amendments would clarify the primacy of the Equality Act, ensure single-sex spaces are protected, and strengthening requirements around guidance.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Labour is the party of equality and human rights, and we are determined to deliver a Bill that both trans people and the wider public can have confidence in.

“Throughout this process the SNP have failed to do this and they have failed to build consensus around this Bill.

“This vacuum in political leadership has allowed the debate to be dominated by division and distrust instead of openness and discussion.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “There is overwhelming support for the principles of the Bill, with over two-thirds of the Parliament and members of all five parties voting in favour at stage one.

“We will consider any amendments that are tabled ahead of stage three of the Bill.”

