Government survey of social housing residents reveals damp and mould concerns

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 5:49 pm
Black mould on the walls and ceiling of a room (Alamy Stock/PA)
Black mould on the walls and ceiling of a room (Alamy Stock/PA)

Damp, mould and condensation are the most commonly reported problems among social housing tenants unhappy with the maintenance and safety of their homes, a survey suggests.

More than half of tenants with maintenance and safety concerns said this was down to damp, mould and condensation, according to a residents’ survey for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The DLUHC said it was commissioned to fill data gaps, such as reasons for dissatisfaction, and to establish a robust baseline for measuring the experiences of social housing tenants.

This will help the Government understand in more detail where residents are less satisfied, and why, and to monitor whether reforms are improving tenants’ experiences.

Some 5,004 residents in England took part in the survey, by IFF Research between March 22 and May 11, with 67% satisfied with the service provided by their landlord.

Almost a fifth (18%) were dissatisfied, with higher levels of dissatisfaction among tenants aged between 25 and 54, ethnic minority residents, those with a local authority landlord and those living in London.

Some 21% were dissatisfied with how well their home was maintained, with 55% of these tenants citing issues with mould, damp and condensation.

This was followed by insulation (33%) and ventilation (23%).

Tenants referred to damp and mould in their bathroom and kitchen, badly fitting windows, ineffective double glazing, draughty windows and doors and missing or broken air vents or extractor fans.

Issues with mould, damp or condensation were particularly mentioned by those living in local authority housing, a flat or in London, and by families with children, those aged 25-44 (64%) and ethnic minority residents.

Of the eight per cent of residents dissatisfied with the safety of their home, 56% mentioned mould, damp and condensation.

The other common issues were home insulation (20%), ventilation (19%), and electrical wiring (17%).

Of those surveyed, 73% said they had reported a repair to their landlord within the last year.

More than half (58%) were satisfied with the service they received, with 29% dissatisfied.

Two thirds (65%) of respondents agreed that their landlord treats them with respect, while 13% disagreed.

