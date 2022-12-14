London Fire Brigade put into special measures by watchdog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has been put into special measures by a watchdog amid concerns over “unacceptable behaviour” including discrimination and bullying.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said LFB will now face an “enhanced level of monitoring” by inspectors.

It comes after an independent review published last month found the fire service has “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”, while colleagues from minority backgrounds are “frequently the target of racist abuse”.

The watchdog continuously monitors the performance of fire services in England and Wales. When concerns arise from its inspections, brigades are moved into what is called the “engage” process, known as being placed in special measures.

It said LFB has been put into special measures “because there is cumulative evidence from its last inspection and afterwards of unacceptable behaviour within the brigade, including discrimination and bullying. This was reported as a cause of concern by the inspectorate in July this year.”

The values and behaviours the brigade “aspires to are not always demonstrated by senior leaders, and the brigade needs to do more to demonstrate progress in improving its culture”, the inspectorate added.

LFB joins Gloucester Fire and Rescue Service, which was put into special measures in July.

Inspector of fire and rescue services Matt Parr said: “We should recognise that London Fire Brigade’s recent cultural review was commissioned by the brigade, whose leadership has accepted its findings without reservation.

“However, it is clear that the behavioural problems we highlighted earlier this year are deep-seated and have not improved.

“The ‘engage’ process provides additional scrutiny of the brigade’s plans, and support for them from across the fire sector.

“We will now examine London Fire Brigade’s improvement plans more frequently and more intrusively, and work closely with the brigade to monitor its progress.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “I recognised that LFB’s culture needed to improve, which is why I commissioned the independent culture review and took immediate actions when it was published last month.

“Our external complaints service is supporting colleagues, and a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, harassment and bullying means all staff know what behaviours aren’t tolerated.

“Change is happening now, and the face-to-face meetings I’ve been having with firefighters and other staff shows there is a passion to make sure our culture works for everyone.

“We welcome the additional support as part of the inspectorate’s enhanced monitoring programme and I look forward to working with them and other partners to monitor progress and change in the future.”

Swathes of firefighters face the sack if they are found to have bullied or been racist, misogynistic or homophobic, Mr Roe warned after the review – led by former chief crown prosecutor for the North West Nazir Afzal – included accounts ranging from women being groped to people having their helmets filled with urine.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he welcomed the “additional scrutiny and support the HMICFRS will provide to the deep-rooted cultural reform that has already started within the London Fire Brigade.”