How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Food and drink inflation surged to the highest in 45 years last month, with Britons witnessing mammoth increases for everyday items.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rocketed 16.4% in November against the same month last year, further compounding pressure on the budgets of UK households.

It has included surges for household staples such as eggs, which have leapt by 23.5% as avian flu has dented supplies to supermarkets.

The broad rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.

Global meat and dairy prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats.

Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.

Food price inflation was sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine (PA Graphics)

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to October 2022.

Low-fat milk 45.3%

Pasta and couscous 36.8%

Margarine and other vegetable fats 33.9%

Whole milk 33.9%

Flours and other cereals 30.1%

Butter 28.4%

Cheese and curd 28.3%

Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 27.2%

Olive oil 25.2%

Eggs 23.5%

Jams, marmalades and honey 21.1%

Bread 20%

Ready-made meals 20%

Pizza and quiche 18.4%

Potatoes 17.8%

Meat 16.5%

Fish 16%

Crisps 15.7%

Soft drinks 15.7%

Edible ices and ice cream 13.7%

Yogurt 13.4%

Coffee 11.6%

Chocolate 6.3%

Beer 5.9%

Dried fruit and nuts 4.8%

Wine 2.9%