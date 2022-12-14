China pulls out six diplomats wanted for questioning over Manchester assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China pulls out six diplomats wanted for questioning over Manchester assault

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 4:41 pm
James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)
James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)

China has pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary has said.

James Cleverly said he is “disappointed” the individuals including consul general Zheng Xiyuan will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.

Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the diplomats of having “fled the UK like cowards”.

Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.

Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.

The Foreign Office requested Beijing waive the diplomatic immunity of the individuals to allow the interviews to take place.

Mr Cleverly said: “We informed the Chinese embassy of that and we set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action.

“In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself.

“This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents, has had an effect and we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law and we expect others to do likewise.”

In a separate statement to MPs, Mr Cleverly noted that the Vienna Convention allows states to remove consular members at any point, but said: “I am disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice”.

“Nonetheless, it is right that those responsible for the disgraceful scenes in Manchester are no longer – or will shortly cease to be – consular staff accredited to the UK,” he added.

Mr Chen feared he “might be beaten to death” after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate as scuffle broke out during protests, but was rescued by police.

On Wednesday, he said the “withdrawal of these Chinese diplomats gives me a sense of closure” over the “unacceptable and illegal” attack.

Conservative MPs were not placated by the move, however.

Ms Kearns said: “China’s diplomats who attacked protesters have fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt and denying justice to those protestors grievously assaulted.

“The Foreign Office must now declare those who have fled persona non grata, and make clear they are never again welcome in the UK.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said: “The flagrant assault on a peaceful democracy campaigner in Manchester needs more than allowing those responsible to leave the UK uncharged and with their heads held high.

“Letting China take them back isn’t justice. We should have kicked them out weeks ago.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “It is right that the Chinese government has withdrawn these officials from the consulate following the appalling incident in Manchester.

“The Foreign Secretary was too weak in his initial response by leaving the summoning of the Chinese ambassador to FCDO officials.”

China insisted the departure of the consul general was part of a “normal rotation” of diplomats.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman said: “The Chinese consul general in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago.

“This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials.”

The spokesman said the incident in October was a “violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements who assaulted our consulate members and illegally intruded into the consulate premises, gravely undermining the safety and dignity of consulate officials”.

The official said the UK Government had “failed to fulfil its obligations under international law to protect the safety and dignity of the Chinese consulate premises and personnel” and the consulate members “were actually the victims”.

