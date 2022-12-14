Majority support for independence as dismay with UK Government voiced in poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority support for independence as dismay with UK Government voiced in poll

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:16 pm
The newest poll was published on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scots have backed independence from the UK in a fifth straight poll as dismay was voiced in the performance of the UK Government.

The Scottish opinion monitor – a survey of 1,210 Scots done by YouGov on behalf of the Scottish Election Study – was published on Wednesday.

The poll found that, when undecided voters were removed, 50.2% backed separation from the rest of the UK in what appears to be a trend towards independence since the ruling of the UK Supreme Court that the Scottish Parliament does not have the powers to hold another vote.

Support for independence has risen from the last opinion monitor, when it was logged at 47.6%.

The data also shows that 76% of respondents felt that the UK Government had done a bad job since the 2019 election and just 5% felt they had done a good job, with 11% saying the government’s record had been neither good nor bad and a further 8% saying they did not know.

In contrast, 37% said they believed the Scottish Government had done a good job since last year’s election – although just 8% answered “very good” to the question, while 34% disapproved of its record.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP would fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.

But the new poll shows that, among decided voters, 41% backed the SNP – shy of the 50% required to win such a vote.

Dr Fraser McMillan, a researcher with the Scottish Election Survey, said: “It’s quite clear that support for independence has increased in recent months.

“However, our data suggest that, as was the case at the height of the pandemic, recent Yes gains are probably more to do with diverging perceptions of UK and Scottish government performance than more abstract procedural arguments.

“This raises big questions around what might happen to public opinion on independence in the event that Labour win a majority at the next UK general election.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them – like growing our economy, getting people the help they need with their energy bills, and supporting our NHS.

“As the Prime Minister has been clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges.”

