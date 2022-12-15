Sturgeon: I have not broken my promise on attainment gap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The First Minister has insisted she has not broken her promise to reduce the poverty-related attainment gap in Scotland’s schools.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Thursday that statistics published this week show a “recovery” is under way in education since the pandemic widened the attainment gap.

But the figures show the attainment gap in schools remains above pre-pandemic levels.

On average, the gap went from 12.2% to 14.7% for S3 pupils achieving the third level in these metrics.

The gap has risen from 17.34% in 2018-19 to 18.22% in 2021-22 in primaries one, four and seven, according to analysis of the data.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted a recovery is under way after the pandemic hit school standards (PA)

Questioned by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on the figures, the First Minister said “No” when asked if she had “failed to keep her promise to young people across Scotland”, adding that the SNP had pledged to “substantially eliminate the attainment gap” and she stands by the commitment “completely”.

She added: “Pre-pandemic, the poverty-related attainment gap was closing, the negative impact of the pandemic cannot be ignored, in Scotland or elsewhere.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to quote from the Department for Education in England, which said the pandemic had a “greater impact on disadvantaged pupils”.

She added: “What we actually see in the statistics published this week is that recovery is under way and we’re starting to see improvements again.”

The First Minister also said she is “not using Covid as a shield”, as Mr Ross had asserted.

But the Tory leader accused the Scottish Government of failing on education.

Mr Ross said: “A First Minister who told everyone to judge her on her record in education, it was to be her number one priority, the big test in her time in office.

“But she’s failed on the attainment gap, failed on class sizes, failed on standards, failed on violence in schools, failed on teacher numbers.

Douglas Ross said Nicola Sturgeon had ‘failed’ on the attainment gap (Lesley Martin/PA)

“Nicola Sturgeon wanted us to judge her on education, she said her neck was on the line.

“If that is the case, if the First Minister wants to be judged on education, if her job is on the line, if – as she said – there are fewer things more important than education, then why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon ditch the de facto referendum and make the next election all about her record on Scotland’s schools?”

Ms Sturgeon has previously said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence after a ruling from the Supreme Court found Holyrood cannot legislate for another vote.

Responding, the First Minister said: “The judge of how long I stay in this job isn’t actually Douglas Ross, the judge of that is the people of Scotland.

“On all evidence, the people of Scotland think that when it comes to a choice between me and any of the other leaders in this chamber, then they want me to be First Minister.”

She went on to say that there are more teachers per head of population in Scotland than in England, along with higher spending, and she reiterated her point that “progress” is being made in reducing the attainment gap.