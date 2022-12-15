Cancer treatment targets missed but more patients being seen, says Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancer treatment targets missed but more patients being seen, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 1:40 pm
Nicola Sturgeon said more cancer patients are being treated (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said more cancer patients are being treated (Alamy/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said more cancer patients are being treated in Scottish hospitals despite rising waiting times.

Public Health Scotland figures published on Tuesday revealed the number of patients starting treatment within the 62-day standard fell to 74.7% – an all-time low against the 95% target which has not been met since 2012.

Meanwhile, the 31-day standard for the most urgent cancer care was narrowly missed, with 94.3% of patients starting treatment, compared to 95.5% in the previous quarter.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged Ms Sturgeon to say when the targets will be met, as he said the 62-day standard has not been met once since she took on the top job.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said cancer services are seeing more patients (PA)

The First Minister said the number of patients treated on both pathways has increased significantly.

She said: “We are treating 35% more on the 62-day pathway now than 10 years ago and just under 16% more on the 31-day pathway compared to 10 years ago.

“That is evidencing the fact that there are more patients going through and being treated on those pathways, which is important because the premise of Anas Sarwar’s question is absolutely correct – we need to see urgent treatment for cancer.”

She also said the median wait for treatment on the 31-day target is four days, and 48 days on the 62-day standard.

Mr Sarwar said: “There has not been a single day of Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister where she has met the 62-day cancer treatment standard. Not a single day.”

More than 1,000 patients did not start their treatment for cancer within the targeted time, figures show, leading to “devastating consequences”, Mr Sarwar said.

He added: “Cancer was already Scotland’s biggest killer but in the past year there have been 198 more cancer deaths above the five-year average.

“That’s 198 more families who have lost a loved one. This NHS crisis is costing lives.

“We’re told to expect a catch-up plan, but instead things continue to get worse. Patients worried about their diagnosis, families anxious for their treatment to start, people who have lost a loved one they are watching – so I ask again, when will our cancer treatment standards be met?”

In response, Ms Sturgeon reiterated that 4,161 people began treatment in the 62-day standard in the most recent quarter, compared to 3,110, while almost 6,500 were seen on the 31-day target, compared to 5,500 a decade ago.

She said: “Our cancer services are seeing more patients and they are seeing more patients on those urgent pathways.

“That is important, and that is important for individuals. However, there is more work to do here.

“We’re investing, for example, £40 million over the next few years to support cancer services and specifically to improve waiting times particularly focused on urology, colorectal and breast cancer, because these are the pathways under the greatest challenge.”

