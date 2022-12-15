Two-thirds against lowering age for gender recognition certificate, poll finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-thirds of respondents to a new poll voiced opposition to reducing the minimum age for a gender recognition certificate.

The Scottish Government plans to reform the gender recognition process north of the border, dropping the minimum age from 18 to 16, as well as removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The time required for an applicant to have lived in their acquired gender will also be reduced from two years to three months – six months for 16 or 17-year-olds – with a further three-month reflection period, if the controversial changes are approved by MSPs in a final vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill next week.

The Bill will go before Holyrood for amendments and a final vote next week (David Cheskin/PA)

A poll by YouGov for The Times – which surveyed 1,090 people between December 6 and December 9 – found 66% are against reducing the minimum age, with 46% saying they “strongly oppose” the change, while 21% support the move.

The poll found 60% of respondents are against dropping the medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, 38% strongly so, compared to 20% in support and 20% who said they do not know.

On the reduction of the time spent in one’s acquired gender, 59% oppose the change – 36% saying they are strongly opposed – compared to 21% in support.

The poll exposed a generational difference in support of the reforms, with the 16-24-year-old age group consistently being more supportive of the changes than their older counterparts.

Under the reforms, making a false declaration of one’s gender would become an offence, a shift that 59% of respondents support – 36% strongly so – compared to 15% in opposition and 26% saying they do not know.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Bill has the support of over two-thirds of the Parliament, with members of all five parties voting in favour at Stage 1.”