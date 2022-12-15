Public expects food shortages and a general strike in 2023 – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public expects food shortages and a general strike in 2023 – poll

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 4:02 pm
The public expects empty shelves to be a feature of 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The public expects empty shelves to be a feature of 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Six in 10 people believe that the UK is likely to suffer food shortages in 2023, a poll has found.

Expectations of food shortages have shot up over the past year, according to a poll by Ipsos, with 60% saying shortages were likely next year.

When Ipsos asked the same question at the end of 2021, only 48% said they thought shortages were likely.

The figure reflects widespread pessimism in the poll of people’s predictions for 2023, carried out between December 9 and 12.

Some 46% said they thought average house prices would fall in their area, compared with only 20% a year earlier, while 57% said they thought it was unlikely that their personal finances would improve.

As the UK endured a month of strikes by nurses, railway workers, postal staff and others, nearly two-thirds of the 1,000 adults surveyed by Ipsos said they thought 2023 was likely to bring a general strike.

Environmental concerns were also shown up in the poll, with 60% of people saying they expected another heatwave with temperatures reaching 40C.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Almost half of people said they thought Rishi Sunak would not last as Prime Minister until the end of 2023 (James Manning/PA)

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “Reflecting their experiences of 2022, economic and environmental concerns are high in Britons’ predictions for 2023, with most expecting another heatwave, more strikes, food shortages and little improvement in their own financial situation.

“Nor is there a great deal of hope that political stability will return (or that the war in Ukraine will end) – although Rishi Sunak is given more chance of surviving 2023 than Boris Johnson was of 2022.

After a year of political disruption, 50% of people said they thought a general election was likely to take place in 2023 while 46% said they thought Rishi Sunak was likely to be ousted as Prime Minister by the end of the year.

There was little expectation that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would take over, however, with only 27% of the public – and 35% of Labour voters – thinking it was likely he would be Prime Minister by the end of 2023.

Even fewer expected Boris Johnson to make a comeback, with just 16% saying the expected the former prime minister to return to Number 10.

Matt Hancock returns to Parliament
Some 41% of people said they thought former health secretary Matt Hancock would appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 (Lucy North/PA)

In global affairs, concern about the emergence of a new, vaccine-resistant variant of Covid-19 has fallen significantly from 62% at the end of 2021 to 39% at the end of 2022.

Only a third of people said they thought the war in Ukraine was likely to end in 2023, while a quarter said they thought the conflict would see the detonation of a nuclear weapon.

There was much greater optimism about England’s footballing prospects, with 46% saying they thought the Lionesses would be victorious at the 2023 World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Some 41% of people said they thought former health secretary Matt Hancock would follow up his trip to the jungle with an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

