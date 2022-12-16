More misery on the rail network after talks fail to resolve pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More misery on the rail network after talks fail to resolve pay dispute

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Passengers view departure boards at Kings Cross station in London during a strike by members of the RMT (James Manning/PA)
Passengers view departure boards at Kings Cross station in London during a strike by members of the RMT (James Manning/PA)

Commuters face more travel misery as railway workers launch a fresh strike after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.

Meanwhile, ministers were warned that industrial action by NHS nurses could escalate unless pay concerns were addressed.

The latest rail stoppage will hit 14 companies and Network Rail.

UK strikes in December
(PA Graphics)

Passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

Services will start later and finish earlier, with some areas having no trains.

A meeting was held on Thursday but failed to break the deadlock.

The RMT said: “RMT attended talks convened by the rail minister Huw Merriman tonight (Thursday) including Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group and agreed to further discussions.”

Industrial strike
RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen, second left, with members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and the employers in order to find resolutions.

“These meetings will be arranged but, in the meantime, all industrial action remains in place,” he said.

Mr Merriman argued that there is “clearly an appetite amongst the workers themselves to strike a deal” after the TSSA union accepted a pay offer from Network Rail.

The walkout follows two days of RMT strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday and is the latest strike in a winter of woe for the Government, which is being blamed for a series of industrial disputes.

On Thursday nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike in the Royal College of Nursing’s first national action.

RCN leader Pat Cullen warned that action by nurses would escalate unless ministers were prepared to get around the table and negotiate in the dispute over pay and conditions.

The RCN has argued that low wages are driving “chronic understaffing” which puts patients at risk and leaves nurses overworked, underpaid and undervalued, but ministers have refused to discuss salaries, insisting that should be left to independent pay review bodies.

Thursday’s action involved about a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England and the RCN warned it could go further if the Government continues to hold out.

Ms Cullen told BBC’s Question Time: “We started today with 46 organisations. And why did we do that? We did that because we wanted to make sure that we manage this strike safely and effectively for every patient, the people that I’m speaking with here tonight in this room, and every other patient in England and Wales and Northern Ireland.

“As time moves on – unfortunately if this Government doesn’t speak to us and doesn’t get into a room – I’m afraid that this will escalate.”

