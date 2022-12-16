Virgin Atlantic to operate ‘world’s first net zero transatlantic flight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgin Atlantic to operate ‘world’s first net zero transatlantic flight’

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 12:03 am
The flight is likely to take place towards the end of 2023 with no fare-paying passengers on board (Steve Parsons/PA)
The flight is likely to take place towards the end of 2023 with no fare-paying passengers on board (Steve Parsons/PA)

Virgin Atlantic will operate the world’s first “net zero” transatlantic flight, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The airline has secured £1 million of Government funding to fly a Boeing 787 jet from London Heathrow to New York JFK next year using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) instead of kerosene.

Virgin Atlantic and its partners are putting in similar funding.

The SAF is expected to be produced primarily from waste oil and fats, such as used cooking oil.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the flight will ‘demonstrate just how much we can achieve when we work together on a shared goal’ (Belinda Jiao/PA)

SAF reduces carbon emissions by more than 70% compared with kerosene.

The use of SAF combined with carbon removal credits will make the flight “net zero”, according to the DfT.

The flight is likely to take place towards the end of 2023 with no fare-paying passengers on board.

Commercial flights can currently only use SAF if it is blended with standard aviation fuel at up to 50%.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “For decades, flying from London to New York has symbolised aviation’s ability to connect people and drive international progress.

“It’s now going to be at the forefront of cutting carbon emissions from flying.

“Not only will this flight pave the way for future generations, but it will demonstrate just how much we can achieve when we work together on a shared goal - bringing together some of the best businesses and academics in the world and led by a British airline.”

The Government believes SAF is crucial to decarbonising aviation, and has an ambition under the Jet Zero Strategy for at least five commercial-scale production plants to be under construction in the UK by 2025.

But the green fuel is currently several times more expensive to produce than kerosene.

It is hoped the London to New York Virgin Atlantic flight will demonstrate the viability of 100% SAF flights.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said: “This challenge recognises the critical role that SAF has to play in decarbonising aviation and the urgent collective action needed to scale production and use of SAF globally.

“The research and results will be a huge step in fast-tracking SAF use across the aviation industry and support the investment, collaboration and urgency needed to produce SAF at scale.

“Our collective ambition of net zero by 2050 depends on it.”

