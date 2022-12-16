Tax dodging during pandemic cost HMRC £9bn, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tax dodging during pandemic cost HMRC £9bn, watchdog says

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 12:04 am
HMRC’s compliance work generated around £9bn less tax revenue than normal during the pandemic, according to the National Audit Office (Joe Giddens/PA)
HMRC's compliance work generated around £9bn less tax revenue than normal during the pandemic, according to the National Audit Office (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tax dodging and non-compliance during the pandemic cost the Government £9 billion, Whitehall’s spending watchdog has found.

It came as HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) moved thousands of tax compliance staff to Covid support schemes, reducing its capacity to investigate people and businesses not paying the right amount, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Around 1,350 workers were redeployed to Covid schemes throughout 2020-2021, shrinking the number of those working on tax compliance by 12%, the NAO said.

Pre-pandemic, tax revenues from compliance work were on average 5.2% of total HMRC revenues. This dropped to 4.2% between 2020-2022 – a £9 billion reduction.

During the pandemic, HMRC paused many inquiries into suspected non-compliance, except in cases of potential fraud or criminal activity, closing 29% fewer cases in 2020-21 than in the previous year.

Lockdowns meant the department also conducted fewer in-person investigations.

With many courts not operating at that time, criminal prosecutions for tax-related offences plummeted to 163 in 2020-21 from around 700 in the year before.

Instead of returning to normal levels after the pandemic, HMRC analysis indicates that the tax gap – the difference between the amount of money owed to and received by the department – is likely to continue growing over the next few years.

While the department is recruiting and training new compliance staff, they will be less experienced and therefore less effective in the short term.

The watchdog called on HMRC to improve the effectiveness of its compliance work to ensure more money is available for cash-strapped public services.

NAO chief Gareth Davies said: “HMRC had to move swiftly to reallocate resources to Covid-19 schemes, as the circumstances of the pandemic demanded. However, this directly affected its ability to investigate cases of people and businesses not paying the right tax.

“There is now a risk that more people ultimately fail to pay the right tax or escape investigation or prosecution. It is concerning that HMRC’s planning indicates that non-compliance may grow following the pandemic. The next two years are critical, and swift action is likely to be needed to stem potential losses.

“There is little doubt that HMRC’s compliance work offers good value for money, but it needs to evaluate its performance more consistently. Improving the effectiveness of HMRC’s compliance work can help maximise the amount of money available for public services in a challenging economic context.”

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the influential Commons Public Accounts Committee, said: “HMRC must step-up its work on tax compliance, through allocating sufficient resources and better understanding the effectiveness of its work. With significant pressures on public finances, there is no time to lose.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We welcome the NAO’s confirmation that our compliance work offers good value for money. Through it, we target the areas where tax is most at risk of not being paid and prioritise the highest value returns – exactly as taxpayers would expect.

“This does not mean other money will go uncollected, however, and we can go back up to 20 years in the most serious cases of evasion. We’re adding a further 2,500 people to our compliance workforce next year, increasing our ability to recover unpaid tax and ensure everyone pays what is due.”

