Humza Yousaf: Tax increases on higher earners necessary to help NHS recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Humza Yousaf: Tax increases on higher earners necessary to help NHS recover

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 1:18 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS will be supported to recover with the additional funding raised from increased taxes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS will be supported to recover with the additional funding raised from increased taxes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s struggling health services cannot improve without tax increases for higher earners, the Health Secretary has said as he claimed emergency departments will start to recover after winter.

Health and social care services will be allocated £19 billion in the 2023/24 budget to tackle the pressures facing the NHS.

It is the highest ever budget settlement for the sector, with an extra £1 billion being made available to help fund increased cash for health boards and pay deals.

The increase is being funded by an increase in tax for more than half a million Scots on higher tax rates.

Earners making more than £43,662 will be affected, with higher and top rates of income tax increasing by 1p to 42p and 47p respectively.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, Humza Yousaf said the tax rises were essential to support the NHS as it recovers from its most “challenging” period.

And he said he believed higher earners would “understand” the role they had to play to improve the NHS.

“What they want to see is a commitment from the government to continue to invest in that health service, to improve,” Mr Yousaf said.

“We cannot improve the health service without that additional funding and that’s why it’s so important.”

The additional funding, he said, would help the Scottish Government make inroads in surgery and mental health backlogs.

Mr Yousaf added: “I expect to see improvements in A&E performance as we get past the winter and the worst of it.

“I expect to see improvements right across the system and this additional investment will help with that.”

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed 63.4% of patients were seen within the four-hour target time in the week up to December 4 – despite the 95% target set by ministers.

Cancer treatment targets were at their lowest ever recorded percentage of patients starting treatment within the 62-day target, with the standard falling to 74.7%.

The 31-day target of 95% for the most urgent patients was narrowly missed, at 94.3%.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, said more patients than ever were being treated for cancer.

Mr Yousaf said on Friday that he understood the “anxieties” facing people around increased taxes despite a struggling health service.

He said: “I do understand those anxieties, but I hope people will understand that we’re not raising taxes willy-nilly.

“It has to be done to invest, particularly our NHS and social care, which will get a £1 billion boost in the next financial year.”

Addressing cancer performance times, Mr Yousaf said treating people with the disease will be the “priority” amid increased funding.

“Our focus will always be on those that need the most urgent care, that most urgent treatment and support, so hopefully when it comes to cancer people will see through the investment that we’re making cancer the top priority, making sure that those with cancer or suspected cancer are getting the diagnosis first and foremost that they need rapidly and then of course getting the aftercare they need thereafter,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented