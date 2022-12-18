Braverman’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ on migrants stoking racism, outgoing adviser says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Home Secretary’s “crazy rhetoric” on migrants is stoking an increase in racism in Britain, according to a Government adviser who announced her resignation this week because she did not feel comfortable serving under Suella Braverman.

Nimco Ali, a campaigner and survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM), who was appointed as an independent Government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls in 2020, effectively quit live on air on Friday during a radio interview.

Ms Ali, told Times Radio she was on a “completely different planet” from the Home Secretary when it came “to the rights of women and girls”.

On the weekend, she followed up these comments by saying Ms Braverman’s “crazy rhetoric” about migrants was “basically feeding into this Nigel Farage stuff”.

Nimco Ali was subjected to FGM when she was seven after coming to Britain as a child refugee when she was four (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“When you start to normalise these things it’s really hard to put it back in its box,” the 39-year-old told The Sunday Times.

Asked by the newspaper if she believed Ms Braverman’s language was helping fuel racism in the UK, Ms Ali said: “100%. It’s legitimising it. When somebody like her says it, you think, you’re still talking about people of your own heritage to a certain extent but you’re also normalising the Nigel Farages.”

After coming to Britain from Somalia at the age of four as a refugee, Ms Ali was just seven when she was subjected to female genital mutilation.

Speaking with The Times, Ms Ali said the final straw for her had been the sight of Ms Braverman’s eyes “lighting up” while discussing the controversial migrant policy at the Conservative Party conference. The Home Secretary had said publicly it was her “dream” and “obsession” to deport people to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the Conservative Party conference earlier this year it was her ‘dream’ to deport migrants to Rwanda (James Manning/PA)

“I don’t know why your ambition is to put people on a flight to Rwanda and get rid of human rights,” Ms Ali said.

“You are a woman of colour. I can understand when white able-bodied men say it, but you? Even talking about it now makes me anxious.

“I think that’s the difference between her and (former home secretary) Priti (Patel). Priti talked about policy but there wasn’t this vindictiveness. It was a lack of compassion. It really doesn’t cost anything to be kind.”

Ms Ali went on to suggest the Prime Minister needed to sack Ms Braverman if he wanted to win the next election.

“When you have your home secretary speaking the way she is speaking and being cheered, that is problematic, especially when you’re the first man of colour to be prime minister.”

Ms Ali said the Home Secretary’s rhetoric about migrants was ‘basically feeding into’ the politics of Nigel Farage (Jacob King/PA)

The outgoing adviser and chief executive of The Five Foundation which works both internationally to eliminate FGM and in the UK to amend the Children’s Act to ensure the practice is outlawed, earlier said did not want to continue in her government role because Ms Braverman and herself were “on completely different planets when it comes to the rights of women and girls”.

She added they were also in stark opposition to each other in “the way that we talk about ethnic minorities, and specifically people like me who are from a refugee background”.

A source close to Ms Braverman earlier said: “The Home Secretary is determined to make our streets and homes safer for women and girls. That’s why she has made violence against women and girls one of her key priorities at the Home Office and today backed a new law on public sexual harassment.

“She will continue to focus on this policy and the rights of women and girls to live safely in our country.”

Ms Ali has backed the Conservatives in the past and was a supporter of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (House of Commons/PA)

“I’m very much a Blairite, and I’m very much a centrist,” she told Times Radio on Friday, when quizzed about the circumstances behind Ms Braverman’s controversial return to the Home Office after she was forced to resign in the final days of Liz Truss’s Government.

“The reality is that I’m more in the same camp as Rishi Sunak than I am with Suella Braverman in terms of our politics.

“I think the reality is that, and I’ve seen in the last few years, that you consistently have to juggle things as prime minister and the people you appoint are not necessarily the people that you might think are fit for the role.”

It is understood that Ms Ali’s contract was coming to an end before Christmas, and that she had not met Ms Braverman since her appointment as Home Secretary.