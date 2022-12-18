Health Secretary ‘keen’ to talk to unions but resists pressure on pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary ‘keen’ to talk to unions but resists pressure on pay

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 10:11 pm
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has been criticised by the unions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has been criticised by the unions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Health Secretary has said he is “keen” to “continue a dialogue” with unions while again suggesting ministers are not prepared to budge on pay.

Steve Barclay said the nurses’ union which is calling for an inflation-busting wage hike should respect the independence of the NHS pay review body that proposed the current offer.

He insisted calls for a 5% pay rise above inflation were “not affordable”, stressing the need for a “balance” reflecting taxpayer constraints during a cost-of-living crisis.

Industrial strike
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Barclay also refused to be drawn on reports Downing Street had ruled out a one-off payment for nurses to break the deadlock, instead reiterating the Government’s position that it has accepted the pay review body’s recommendations “in full”.

It comes after Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said it is “not fair” that armed forces personnel are having to cover for striking workers over the festive period, as he urged unions to “give the military a break this Christmas”.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also said ministers would remain “resolute” in their stance on public sector pay despite nurses threatening further disruption in the new year.

Mr Dowden, who last week chaired two Cobra meetings on the issue, said the Government was “always willing to talk” to the unions but resisted calls for inflation-busting hikes, warning they would end up making everyone poorer.

Ministers faced with impending disruption have announced controversial plans to deploy 1,200 troops to cover for striking ambulance drivers and border staff this winter, alongside more than 1,000 civil servants.

Unions have branded the military deployment a “desperate measure”, warning the servicemen and women are not “sufficiently trained” to plug staffing gaps on the front line, while the Chief of the Defence Staff has said the armed forces should not be treated as “spare capacity”.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has vowed to stage a fresh wave of more severe strikes in January if ministers are not prepared to negotiate on pay in the 48 hours after its members walk out on Tuesday.

Asked if wages will therefore be a priority conversation with the RCN, Mr Barclay said it is “important” the union, like the Government, “respects” the independence of the NHS pay review body.

“But I’m keen to continue a dialogue with the trade unions because there’s a range of issues that matter to staff, such as the estate where people are working, such as technology, such as safety,” he told broadcasters in Chelmsford.

“So there’s a number of areas where we can work together. I’m keen to continue talking to the trade unions.”

Mr Dowden earlier said “our door is always open to engagement with the unions” but maintained the official position that the RCN’s pay demands are “simply not affordable”.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

He argued there is “logic” in sticking to the recommendations of the independent pay review body because they are “supposed to take the politics out of this”.

Following the nurses’ strike on Tuesday, ambulance crews in England are due to walk out for two days – on December 21 and 28 – in a row over pay.

Mr Barclay has said his “number one priority” is keeping patients “as safe as possible”.

On Sunday, he urged the unions to “honour the commitments that they’ve given” to safeguard life-threatening and emergency responses.

“Obviously, if the trade unions insist, for example, on only answering calls from the picket line, then that in turn creates a delay, which can have an impact on patient safety,” he said.

Unite, which is co-ordinating the ambulance strikes with the GMB and Unison, has accused ministers of “hollowing out” the NHS, maintaining that those taking industrial action are in fact “trying to save the service”.

Labour shadow minister Stephen Kinnock has warned nurses are resorting to “eating the leftovers from patients’ meals” while the Government seeks to “smash working people”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented