Lord Advocate in vow on domestic abuse as victims face ‘terrifying’ Christmas

Scotland’s top law officer has renewed her commitment to tackling domestic abuse in a message to victims facing a challenging Christmas period.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said the festive period can be particularly hard for women living in fear of a partner or ex-partner.

She said prosecutors in Scotland are determined to pursue effective justice on their behalf.

In December 2021 and January 2022, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) received 5,543 reports of domestic abuse charges.

As the independent head of the prosecution service, Ms Bain said: “For most of us, the Christmas and new year holidays are opportunities to enjoy happy times with our families.

“But for too many women in Scotland, the prospect of an extended period at home with an abusive partner is truly terrifying.

“Some will dread the long break from work and the cold nights trapped indoors, because their home is not the safe place it should be.”

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC has voiced support for victims of domestic violence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some 64,807 domestic abuse incidents were reported to police in 2021/22 – but the figure was down for the first time since 2015/16.

Ms Bain added: “It is a stark and undeniable fact that the vast majority of these reports feature a male accused. These accounted for 87% of all charges with a domestic abuse identifier last year.

“Domestic abuse often occurs in places we consider private but it is no less a blight on our entire society, damaging the lives of the women and children who experience it.

“Changing the culture which has allowed this to go on is one of the challenges of our times.

“Prosecutors are committed to playing our part by delivering justice for victims.”

It is understood some 93% of charges relating to domestic abuse proceeded to court.

The Lord Advocate said: “Domestic abuse, violence or coercive control should not be part of anyone’s daily experience, at any time of the year.

“It is always intolerable, no matter the pressures we may be under of the perceived intensity of our relationships.

“The pressures of the festive season, the consumption of alcohol or the result of any football match provides no excuse for what is entirely inexcusable.

“I urge any victim or witness to any form of domestic abuse to report it. You will be listened to. You will be taken seriously.

“We will continue to strive for a Scotland free from this blight, where a safe, peaceful festive period can be enjoyed by all.”