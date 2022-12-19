Sunak urges allies on Baltic trip to stand firm in support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak urges allies on Baltic trip to stand firm in support for Ukraine

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:37 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens via video link as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Riga, Latvia (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens via video link as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Riga, Latvia (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak told fellow leaders there can be no peace talks with Russia until it has withdrawn from conquered regions of Ukraine, as he urged them to ramp up their supply of air defence systems to the war-torn nation.

The Prime Minister said it was an “incredibly important” time for the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to reaffirm their continued support for Kyiv, as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates the conflict with “appalling” consequences for Ukraine.

Leaders of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations met in Riga on Monday to discuss Ukraine’s defence needs while seeking to accelerate their own co-operation.

After the stop in the Latvian capital, Mr Sunak’s whistlestop trip to the Baltic region continued with a visit to Estonia later in the day, where he met British troops and signed a new technology partnership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the gathering of the defence alliance via video link, appealing for a wide range of weapons systems including those to defend against aerial threats as Moscow continues to attack his country with Iranian drones.

“I call upon you to do everything to accelerate the defeat of the occupiers,” he said through an interpreter.

“100% air shield for Ukraine, that would be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression and this step is required right now.”

He said millions were left without heat and power after Mr Putin’s forces hit critical infrastructure in and around the country’s capital with kamikaze drones overnight.

The UK has announced a fresh supply of hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition as part of its package of defensive aid for 2023, under a £250 million contract.

Mr Sunak urged the other JEF nations to sustain or boost their current offers, and to provide Kyiv with more air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles.

He continued: “We must be clear that any unilateral call for a ceasefire by Russia is completely meaningless in the current context.

“I think it would be a false call, it would be used by Russia to regroup, to reinforce their troops and until they have withdrawn from conquered territory, there can and should be no real negotiation.

“But what we can do is think about that time now, think about what we will do with regard to security assurances.”

It came after veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger argued the time was approaching for a negotiated peace with Russia.

The Prime Minister also said the JEF alliance must focus on “degrading Russia’s capability to regroup and resupply”, including by being “very strong about calling out” Iran for sending drones to Moscow.

At the close of the summit, Mr Sunak met Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins for one-on-one talks, during which he praised the group’s resolve in countering Russian aggression as “heartening”.

Mr Karins later tweeted: “As close and likeminded allies our countries have a shared commitment to regional security and a strong stance in support of Ukraine. Glad we also got to discuss strengthening of economic & high-tech links.”

The Prime Minister then jetted to Tallinn, using the short flight to hold a bilateral meeting with his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas who joined him on his plane.

Ms Kallas tweeted: “Thank you for your commitment to our defence.

“Today we also agreed to take our close digital partnership to a new level.”

The agreement will see the countries strengthen ties across health, education, cyber security, data and connectivity.

In Estonia, which shares a 182-mile border with Russia, Mr Sunak met UK and Nato troops serving on alliance’s eastern flank.

The JEF comprises Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

After the summit, Mr Sunak said: “We talked specifically about the support that we’re all collectively and individually providing to Ukraine.

“In the United Kingdom we have committed to maintaining or increasing our military support to Ukraine next year. We need to make sure that we get that right.”

He said the JEF was an example of “constructive partnership” remaining after Brexit.

