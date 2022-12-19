British manufacturing output falls at fastest pace since 2020, says CBI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British manufacturing output falls at fastest pace since 2020, says CBI

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:24 pm
British manufacturers’ output has fallen and the decline is set to continue into the new year (Rui Vieira/ PA)
British manufacturers' output has fallen and the decline is set to continue into the new year (Rui Vieira/ PA)

British manufacturers’ output fell at the fastest pace in more than two years over the past three months, according to a survey from the UK’s largest business group.

The volume of goods and services produced by factories fell by 9% in the three months to December, the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) survey of 220 manufacturing firms found.

This was a steep drop from the 18% rise in output reported in the previous three months to November, and means it contracted at the fastest pace since September 2020.

The “corrosive” effect of higher inflation on the demand for goods has driven down output, the CBI said.

And the decline is set to continue into the new year with output expected to fall by 10% in the three months to March, the industrial trends survey found.

The contraction was largely driven by the food, drink and tobacco, paper, printing and media, and mechanical engineering sectors, which all reported decreasing output overall.

Output fell in in 11 out of the 17 sectors included in the survey.

Furthermore, the firms surveyed said that total order books were below normal in December, falling by 6% in December from a 5% decline in November.

However, this exceeded the consensus of a 9% fall over the period, and remained above the long-run average of a 13% decline in total order books.

The proportion of manufacturers expecting to raise prices in the next three months jumped to more than half, at 52% in December from 47% in November.

This is well above the long-run average of 6% of manufacturers who anticipate selling-price inflation, but below the the nearly-three decade high of 80% recorded in March.

The CBI said that steep rises in the cost of energy bills have weighed heavily on UK factories, which will need further support to cope in the year ahead.

Anna Leach, CBI’s deputy chief economist, said: “The corrosive effect of higher inflation on demand is increasingly clear, with manufacturing output contracting at the fastest pace in two years over the last quarter.

“While some global price pressures have eased in recent months, cost and price inflation will likely remain very high in the near term, with rising energy bills a key concern for manufacturers.

“Government support for energy costs has been considerable already, buying time for businesses to adapt to Europe’s new energy landscape.

“And with the UK economy set to be in recession through much of 2023, there remains a strong case for further support in the coming year.”

Gabriella Dickens, a senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The outlook for the next year remains grim.

“Demand for industrial goods likely will be hit again in 2023, as real incomes are squeezed by the watering down of government support for energy bills and higher unemployment, and as businesses are forced to consolidate costs.

“All told, we expect manufacturing output to continue its decline into 2023.”

