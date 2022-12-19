Social care staff need 41% pay rise to earn same as NHS counterparts – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social care staff need 41% pay rise to earn same as NHS counterparts – report

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 6:53 pm
Close-up of unrecognizable social care worker and disabled patient in wheelchair holding hands (Contributor: Anastasia Pelikh / Alamy Stock Photo)
Social care staff need a “staggering” pay rise of 41% on average to earn the same amount as their NHS counterparts, research suggests.

It would take 23 years of current Government investment to bring support worker pay up to NHS level, according to a report by Community Integrated Care (CIC).

The charity commissioned the consulting firm Korn Ferry to analyse the support worker position compared to equivalent NHS and public sector roles.

It found that support workers are undervalued by 41% – more than £8,000 on average – compared to the total pay of their equivalents in the NHS – Band 3 healthcare assistants.

Support workers earn £19,573 on average, compared to the average total pay for an NHS Band 3 role – £27,609, which includes allowances and additional hours payments.

The gap rises to 64% when taking into account the total package, including entitlements such as sick pay and pension benefits.

And there is a 35% gap in earnings when compared to equivalents in the public sector such as local Government and not-for-profit roles.

The report, Unfair to Care 2022-2023, found that the pay gap between social care and the NHS has reduced by an average of 1.5% a year since the last general election.

Based on this rate, it would take 23 years for equal roles in social care and the NHS to be paid equally.

According to figures from the workforce body Skills for Care, vacancies rose by 52% in a year to a record 165,000 in 2021/22.

The charity said polling shows there is significant public concern about social care, with 85% of adults across Britain saying a shortage of staff is a problem for society.

Some two thirds (67%) regarded this as a “major problem”, according to the poll of 2,056 adults in November by Ipsos.

Some 61% of respondents believed that, where a person was doing a job that required equivalent skills, complexity and responsibilities, both social care and NHS workers should earn about the same in salary and benefits.

The report is calling on the Government to give an “immediate and fair” pay rise to all frontline social care workers.

CIC said it is providing food parcels to some care workers in every region it operates in, with 80 parcels given to staff in the North West in the past two months.

Teresa Exelby, CIC chief people officer, said the current system “serves no-one”.

She said: “For too long, consecutive governments have exploited the goodwill of people who have a vocation for care, believing that their passion offsets an expectation for fair pay.

“Now, in the midst of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, it is clearer than ever that this position is as untenable as it is immoral.

“We are calling on the Government to invest in social care now, to apply NHS terms and conditions in this parallel sector.

“When delivered alongside other progressive reforms, it will be making its rhetoric of levelling up an absolute reality in the most profound of ways.”

Phil Hope, co-chairman of the Future Social Care Coalition – an alliance of more than 100 people and organisations, said: “Unfair To Care shows us that the recruitment and retention crisis in social care is here to stay for an entire generation unless the Government takes serious action to fix social care.

“Warm words about the rise in the living wage are simply not enough to retain staff.

“The current number of social care vacancies is simply staggering and will only continue to grow without a commitment to pay fair for care.

“Unfair To Care makes it clear that it is untenable to lurch from crisis to crisis, with just a sticking plaster to remedy the far deeper problems in social care.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We are incredibly grateful to our social care workforce and recognise their extraordinary commitment.

“That’s why we prioritised social care in the autumn statement, providing up to £7.5billion over the next two years to support social care services and discharge which will helping local authorities address waiting lists, low fee rates, and workforce pressures in the sector.

“We have also launched our annual domestic recruitment campaign, Made With Care, to encourage people to take up a career in adult social care and are investing £15 million to increase international recruitment into the sector.”

