Less than two thirds at A&E seen within four hours, figures suggest

More than a third of people attending accident and emergency departments were not seen within the four-hour target in the first full week of December, the latest figures suggest.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows that in the week to December 11, 62.4% of people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time.

This was down from 63.4% the previous week – although PHS said NHS Shetland was unable to submit the data for the week to December 11 and therefore the total figure will be an undercount.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within the four-hour target.

The figures show 25,956 people attended A&E departments in the week to December 11.

Of these, 3,048 spent more than eight hours in an emergency department and 1,153 patients spent more than 12 hours there.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Pandemic backlogs, inflation costs and Brexit-influencing staff shortages have all contributed to make this winter the most challenging the NHS has ever faced.

“In addition, we are seeing increases in flu, Covid and Strep A, as well as other winter viruses, putting significant pressure on already-stretched services. We are doing all we can to support services through this highly-pressurised festive period.

“Delayed discharge continues to have a major impact in driving up A&E waits and we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.

“Our £600 million winter plan will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff and our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits through hospital at home and our out-patient antimicrobial therapy service, which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community.”

Opposition politicians are calling for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to be sacked (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said emergency care is always available for those who need it, but he urged people who think they need to visit A&E, although it is not an emergency, to contact NHS 24, which may refer them to a more appropriate urgent care service.

Opposition politicians have again called for the Health Secretary to quit or be sacked.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “With each passing week, Humza Yousaf continues to preside over complete chaos in our A&E departments.

“It simply should not be accepted that it is now the norm that well over a third of patients are not being seen within four hours.

“That is the reality for suffering patients due to Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plans and lack of leadership, despite the continued best efforts of dedicated staff.

“Every day, lives are needlessly being put on the line on his watch in our A&E departments.”

He said Mr Yousaf’s tenure as Health Secretary has been “nothing short of a disaster” and called for him to be sacked.

Jackie Baillie said Scotland needs a new health secretary for Christmas (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP promised to get a handle on this crisis before we faced the worst pressures of the winter – instead, we are facing Christmas chaos in our A&E despite the tireless efforts of staff.

“The increased pressure of winter on our NHS should have been anticipated, but A&E performance is not getting any better and this Government is doing nothing to support staff.

“The SNP has had months to tackle this crisis and have made absolutely no progress. They are clearly not fit to run our NHS.

“It’s clear that Humza Yousaf has entirely failed as Cabinet Secretary for Health. What Scotland needs for Christmas is a new health minister.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the situation cannot continue without a change in direction, adding that “if Humza Yousaf can’t do that, then he will have to go”.

He added: “This winter NHS crisis is no longer some abstract concept coming down the line, it is here now and we need to see serious action to avoid a catastrophe.

“Yet the SNP would seemingly prefer to just furiously spin the situation away rather than take action now to relieve patients and staff alike.”