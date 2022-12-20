Quarter of referrals for drug or alcohol treatment waited over three weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A quarter of those on the list for drug or alcohol treatment waited longer than the three-week target, new statistics show.

The latest Public Health Scotland figures for the quarter to September 30 shows 2,032 people were waiting to start treatment.

Of these, 510 – or 25% – were waiting more than three weeks, and 422 people waited more than five weeks.

Some 52 people were waiting for treatment to start after one year.

The Scottish Government set a standard in 2011 which aims to have 90% of people referred for help for alcohol or drug misuse start treatment within three weeks.

A total of 7,363 people started treatment within the quarter, with 92% involving a wait of three weeks or less.

A total of 13 of the 14 health boards in Scotland submitted data – with five failing to meet the standard.

The data also shows that the most common community treatments commenced during the quarter were structured preparatory and motivational intervention.

Some 216 referrals were made to prison-based treatment during the quarter, with 96% waiting three weeks or less.

Separate statistics show 181 statutory-funded residential rehab placements were approved in the quarter to September 30, up 67 from the same period in 2021.

Angela Constance, the minister for drug policy

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said: “I welcome the fact that the standard of drug and alcohol treatment waiting times continues to be met on a national basis, meaning people with problem drug and alcohol use can continue to quickly access treatment and support to aid their recovery.

“However, the new medication-assisted treatment (MAT) standards will ensure that people have access to support on the day they ask for it and we are working to embed this throughout Scotland as soon as possible.

“The MAT standards are a key part of our national mission to tackle the drug deaths crisis and are reinforcing a rights-based approach for people who use drugs and the treatment they should expect, regardless of their circumstances or where they are.

“We have also announced a treatment target to ensure more people with problematic opiate drug use are accessing life-saving community treatments.

“Areas which are not meeting the target are now submitting quarterly improvement plans and will be meeting with officials in January to review plans and discuss what remedial action can be taken and what support Scottish Government can provide to improve performance.

“Backed by additional funding of £250 million over the course of this Parliament, we are working to ensure the necessary actions required to improve and save lives are being delivered across all parts of Government and services.”