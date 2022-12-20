Scotland’s recession may be shallower than elsewhere in UK , MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s recession may be shallower than elsewhere in UK , MSPs told

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 12:57 pm
Scotland has lower mortgage debt than south of the border (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scotland may experience a slightly shallower recession than the rest of the UK due to relatively lower mortgage debt north of the border, experts have told MSPs.

However, the Scottish Fiscal Commission said Scotland and the rest of the UK are expected to follow broadly similar paths amid an economic downturn next year.

The SFC says Scotland has already entered recession this year and in 2023 real household income is expected to see its sharpest decline since records began in 1998.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, the SFC chairman, Professor Graeme Roy, said those with the lowest incomes would be disproportionately affected by this.

Scottish Parliament citizens panel
MSPs heard evidence from economic experts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said the forecast was “grim news indeed”.

Prof Roy said: “Broadly speaking – this is a judgement call – we think the recession will be slightly shallower in Scotland compared to the UK.”

He continued: “Some of that is about the level of mortgage debt relative to the UK as a whole which then means that if interest rates go up, Scottish households are – all else remaining equal – less exposed to that increase in potential mortgage payments.”

A rebound in North Sea earnings could also boost Scotland’s relative economic performance, he said, as would difficulties in the financial services industry in London.

Professor Roy added: “Broadly speaking, we see Scotland being pretty similar to the UK over the next couple of years in that challenging environment.”

The SFC representatives said Scottish house prices are lower on average than south of the border.

Earlier, a separate panel of the Scottish Government’s economic advisors gave evidence to the committee.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said ‘hard choices’ lay ahead (University of Glasgow)

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said MSPs should give “serious thought” about public sector reform as difficult times lie ahead.

Discussing the Scottish Government’s recent Budget, the principal of Glasgow University said: “There are more difficult times ahead.

“We expect, simply from the UK Government’s announcement, further constraints on fiscal policy ahead in the next couple of years.

“We don’t know, of course, what will happen after a UK election, it may or may not get tighter.”

He added: “Therefore, this is an important time I think for the Scottish Parliament to think seriously about how it engages in public service reform to get the most efficient outcomes in terms of total public spending.

“Because there will be pressures on public service salaries and therefore hard choices may need to be made.”

