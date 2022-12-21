Ambulance service in south east ‘tells striking staff not to talk to media’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ambulance service in south east ‘tells striking staff not to talk to media’

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 11:14 am
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)

Ambulance staff striking in south east England were told not to talk to the media during their industrial action, a GMB official has said.

Stuart Fegan, GMB senior organiser for Surrey and south London, told PA news agency on Wednesday that staff had been warned by South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) not to speak to reporters on picket lines.

Mr Fegan, who joined union members on a picket line outside Walton Fire Station in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, said: “Many of our members do not feel they are able to do that partly because they’ve been put off by Secamb themselves, but obviously they don’t want to be here in the first place.”

Industrial strike
Stuart Fegan, GMB senior organiser for south London and Surrey on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)

He continued: “It’s wrong in the sense that everyone knows there was a strike planned for this day. That has to be notified to Secamb in advance.

“Obviously it’s the members, the people that work for Secamb, that actually decided to take that action, so I think it’s only right and proper that they should be able to explain those reasons to the public.”

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers across the UK stage a walkout as part of a coordinated action between GMB, Unison and Unite in a dispute over pay.

Mr Fegan went on to say that members are only out on the picket line “because they feel they have to be based on the fact that the NHS is being run down in terms of the quality of care that’s provided to the public”.

He said his advice to Mr Sunak would be: “Listen to the public, listen to what some of your senior ministers are saying in your own Government.

Industrial strike
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)

“These people deserve a pay rise that meets the cost of living (crisis) that we’re currently experiencing. Get back around the table with the trade unions and settle this dispute.”

The small group of striking workers at the Walton-on-Thames picket line were met by vehicles honking in support as they drove passed on Wednesday morning, including a fire engine and Royal Mail van.

Mr Fegan said the public support for the strike has been “absolutely overwhelming” adding that Marks & Spencer gave the group a basket full of food while staff at the neighbouring fire station dropped off alcohol-free beers.

He said: “I’ve been an official for the GMB for 25 years and I’ve never actually seen this level of public support for a group of striking workers.

“It just goes to show what high regard all our uniformed services are held in by the public.

“We’ve got members of the public dropping off food for our striking members and you can hear the cars honking their horns as they drive past.

“We know from the polls that public support for this strike is overwhelming.”

Secamb has been approached for comment.

