Ambulance service in south east ‘tells striking staff not to talk to media’

Ambulance staff striking in south east England were told not to talk to the media during their industrial action, a GMB official has said.

Stuart Fegan, GMB senior organiser for Surrey and south London, told PA news agency on Wednesday that staff had been warned by South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) not to speak to reporters on picket lines.

Mr Fegan, who joined union members on a picket line outside Walton Fire Station in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, said: “Many of our members do not feel they are able to do that partly because they’ve been put off by Secamb themselves, but obviously they don’t want to be here in the first place.”

Stuart Fegan, GMB senior organiser for south London and Surrey on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)

He continued: “It’s wrong in the sense that everyone knows there was a strike planned for this day. That has to be notified to Secamb in advance.

“Obviously it’s the members, the people that work for Secamb, that actually decided to take that action, so I think it’s only right and proper that they should be able to explain those reasons to the public.”

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers across the UK stage a walkout as part of a coordinated action between GMB, Unison and Unite in a dispute over pay.

Mr Fegan went on to say that members are only out on the picket line “because they feel they have to be based on the fact that the NHS is being run down in terms of the quality of care that’s provided to the public”.

He said his advice to Mr Sunak would be: “Listen to the public, listen to what some of your senior ministers are saying in your own Government.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Walton Ambulance Station, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey (PA)

“These people deserve a pay rise that meets the cost of living (crisis) that we’re currently experiencing. Get back around the table with the trade unions and settle this dispute.”

The small group of striking workers at the Walton-on-Thames picket line were met by vehicles honking in support as they drove passed on Wednesday morning, including a fire engine and Royal Mail van.

Mr Fegan said the public support for the strike has been “absolutely overwhelming” adding that Marks & Spencer gave the group a basket full of food while staff at the neighbouring fire station dropped off alcohol-free beers.

He said: “I’ve been an official for the GMB for 25 years and I’ve never actually seen this level of public support for a group of striking workers.

“It just goes to show what high regard all our uniformed services are held in by the public.

“We’ve got members of the public dropping off food for our striking members and you can hear the cars honking their horns as they drive past.

“We know from the polls that public support for this strike is overwhelming.”

Secamb has been approached for comment.