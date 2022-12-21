NHS Lothian to ask families of some discharged patients to provide care at home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relatives of some hospital patients are to be asked to provide care for their loved ones at home in a bid to free up beds.

Bosses at NHS Lothian are urging anyone asked to provide care for a relative on an interim basis while waiting for a package of social care to be put in place to “give the request some serious consideration”.

Calum Campbell, chief executive at NHS Lothian, explained the change was being made as the NHS comes under “unprecedented” but also “sustained” pressure.

Teams at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as well as the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital in Livingston, are all being pushed to the limit, Mr Campbell said.

It comes at a time when the NHS is dealing with large numbers of emergency patients, at the same time as medics are seeing an increase in respiratory illness.

Delayed discharge, where patients are medically well enough to leave hospital but have to stay while they wait for care arrangements to be put in place, is also increasing pressure on the service, the health board said.

To help free up “vital” beds Mr Campbell said some people may now be asked to provide care to their loved ones at home, as an interim measure, while they wait for a package of help to be put in place.

Speaking about the situation, Mr Campbell said: “These challenges are unprecedented, but they are also sustained.

🚨NHS Lothian's Emergency Departments are under extreme pressure.If it is not a critical emergency, you face a very long wait if you come to our Emergency Department. If it's not critical but you think you need to be seen, please call 111 to get to the right place for your care. pic.twitter.com/XsLzU6MXaj — NHS Lothian (@NHS_Lothian) December 14, 2022

“We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS.

“We have large numbers of people waiting to be admitted into a hospital bed, so I would urge everyone who is asked to provide care to their loved one to give the request some serious consideration.”

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, stressed a “robust clinical assessment” would be carried out before hospital staff “discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families”.

She added: “We know that most patients want to return home as soon as they possibly can, especially at this time of year.

“This would also help our teams and the patients waiting to be admitted.”

Dr Gillies also urged people: “If you have a loved one in hospital who has been discharged and requires to be collected, please do so as early in the day as possible.”

NHS Lothian’s decision to ask families to provide interim care to patients who could be discharged from hospital is yet another sign of the pressure the NHS is under.

On Tuesday, bosses at Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, appealed to the public only to attend at accident and emergency if their situation is urgent or life-threatening, as hospitals there come under “significant pressure”.

NHS Lothian, meanwhile, said its primary care sector had experienced one of its busiest days ever on Monday, with GPs and others dealing with increasing numbers of adults and children, particularly families concerned about possible Strep A infections.

Jenny Long, director of primary care at the health board, urged people to consider seeking advice from sources such as NHS Inform or their local pharmacist.

She advised those feeling unwell to try over the counter medication, and to rest and ensure they drink plenty of fluids.

Those suffering from a sore throat, but who are still able to eat and drink, and who do not have a very high temperature, are “likely” to have a common virus and do not need to contact their GP, she added.

Here is @MareeToddMSP, Minister for Public Health, Women's Health and Sport, supporting our #BeKind campaign with an important message, please help your pharmacy team by being patient and kind. Thank you for supporting our campaign.@rpharms pic.twitter.com/U67XQPGySZ — RPS in Scotland (@RPSScotland) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has launched a “hugely important” new campaign, urging people to “be kind” to pharmacy workers.

It comes amid “supply issues” for antibiotics, with RPS Scotland director Clare Morrison saying this as “worrying” for both patients and pharmacy staff.

Ms Morrison said: “Winter is always a busy time for pharmacy. There have been significant additional challenges this winter, especially with the current antibiotic supply issues which have been difficult and worrying for patients, their families and pharmacy teams.”

With video messages backing the campaign coming from figures such as Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, and public health minister Maree Todd, Ms Morrison said she hoped these had “reminded the public to give the gift of kindness to pharmacy teams during a particularly challenging time”.