NHS Lothian to ask families of some discharged patients to provide care at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

NHS Lothian to ask families of some discharged patients to provide care at home

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 12:32 pm
NHS Lothian has revealed it is to ask families of some patients who could be discharged to provide care at home, while they wait for a package of assistance to be put in place (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS Lothian has revealed it is to ask families of some patients who could be discharged to provide care at home, while they wait for a package of assistance to be put in place (Peter Byrne/PA)

Relatives of some hospital patients are to be asked to provide care for their loved ones at home in a bid to free up beds.

Bosses at NHS Lothian are urging anyone asked to provide care for a relative on an interim basis while waiting for a package of social care to be put in place to “give the request some serious consideration”.

Calum Campbell, chief executive at NHS Lothian, explained the change was being made as the NHS comes under “unprecedented” but also “sustained” pressure.

Teams at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as well as the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital in Livingston, are all being pushed to the limit, Mr Campbell said.

It comes at a time when the NHS is dealing with large numbers of emergency patients, at the same time as medics are seeing an increase in respiratory illness.

Delayed discharge, where patients are medically well enough to leave hospital but have to stay while they wait for care arrangements to be put in place, is also increasing pressure on the service, the health board said.

To help free up “vital” beds Mr Campbell said some people may now be asked to provide care to their  loved ones at home, as an interim measure, while they wait for a package of help to be put in place.

Speaking about the situation, Mr Campbell said: “These challenges are unprecedented, but they are also sustained.

“We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS.

“We have large numbers of people waiting to be admitted into a hospital bed, so I would urge everyone who is asked to provide care to their loved one to give the request some serious consideration.”

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, stressed a “robust clinical assessment” would be carried out before hospital staff “discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families”.

She added: “We know that most patients want to return home as soon as they possibly can, especially at this time of year.

“This would also help our teams and the patients waiting to be admitted.”

Dr Gillies also urged people: “If you have a loved one in hospital who has been discharged and requires to be collected, please do so as early in the day as possible.”

NHS Lothian’s decision to ask families to provide interim care to patients who could be discharged from hospital is yet another sign of the pressure the NHS is under.

On Tuesday, bosses at Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, appealed to the public only to attend at accident and emergency if their situation is urgent or life-threatening, as hospitals there come under “significant pressure”.

NHS Lothian, meanwhile, said its primary care sector had experienced one of its busiest days ever on Monday, with GPs and others dealing with increasing numbers of adults and children, particularly families concerned about possible Strep A infections.

Jenny Long, director of primary care at the health board, urged people to consider seeking advice from sources such as NHS Inform or their local pharmacist.

She advised those feeling unwell to try over the counter medication, and to rest and ensure they drink plenty of fluids.

Those suffering from a sore throat, but who are still able to eat and drink, and who do not have a very high temperature, are “likely” to have a common virus and do not need to contact their GP, she added.

Meanwhile, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has launched a “hugely important” new campaign, urging people to “be kind” to pharmacy workers.

It comes amid “supply issues” for antibiotics, with RPS Scotland director Clare Morrison saying this as “worrying” for both patients and pharmacy staff.

Ms Morrison said: “Winter is always a busy time for pharmacy. There have been significant additional challenges this winter, especially with the current antibiotic supply issues which have been difficult and worrying for patients, their families and pharmacy teams.”

With video messages backing the campaign coming from figures such as Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, and public health minister Maree Todd, Ms Morrison said she hoped these had “reminded the public to give the gift of kindness to pharmacy teams during a particularly challenging time”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented