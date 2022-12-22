Two-tier firearms applications system recommended by MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Two-tier firearms applications system recommended by MPs

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 12:04 am
The MPs also encouraged ‘buddy initiatives’ within shooting organisations (Danny Lawson/PA)
The MPs also encouraged ‘buddy initiatives’ within shooting organisations (Danny Lawson/PA)

A two-tier system of firearms applications and enhanced mental health support are among recommendations made by a committee of MPs examining gun regulation.

The Scottish Affairs Committee said those seeking a firearm for leisure purposes should pay the full cost of their application.

Those seeking a firearm for work purposes should pay a lower rate, they added.

The MPs also encouraged “buddy initiatives” within shooting organisations for mental health support.

Brexit
Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart said improvements could be made to the system (House of Commons/PA)

An inquiry was launched by the committee following a shooting on the Isle of Skye in August.

John MacKinnon, 47, was killed after a firearm was discharged, with gunshots also being heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross.

The committee’s inquiry heard that the cost of processing licence applications could be up to £500, much of which was borne by the police force.

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart MP said: “While communities across Scotland – and indeed the UK – are reeling from the recent tragedy on the Isle of Skye, it is imperative to consider whether firearms licensing rules are fit for purpose.

“Our committee found that overwhelmingly it works well which explains the very rare instances of offences involving a firearm.

“But improvements to the system can be made.

“The recommendations we are making to the UK Government are practical steps that can protect public finances, streamline complicated legislation and put a much greater emphasis on mental health support for licence holders.”

He continued: “It is unacceptable that the taxpayer should help foot the bill for every firearms application, and a two-tier system should be rolled out to largely address this.

“There is also no need for additional confusion to an already complicated area of legislation: rules governing shotguns and firearms should be aligned.

“All too often, the mental health of firearms licence holders is not being adequately assessed or addressed.

“Our Governments should work together to consider whether the current system of ‘GP flagging’ is working as best as it can.

“A ‘buddy system’, perhaps within recreational shooting groups, should be rolled out where individuals can spot and report any concerns they may have with their buddy’s mental health.”

SNP MP Ian Blackford welcomed a recommendation that the system for nominating referees for firearms licences be reviewed, saying: “Simply put, the current requirement of the applicant self-selecting two referees is not fit for purpose.”

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said an “urgent review” was needed here, and the views of an applicant’s current and former partners should be taken into account.

Mr Blackford continued: “I am sure the public will also be concerned that the cost of processing firearms licences is considerably in excess of the cost of the licence.

“An initial application costs £88, with the fee for a renewal being £62. This comes nowhere near the cost of processing which can be over £500.

“In essence, the police budget and ultimately the cost borne by taxpayers is subsidising gun owners. This cannot be right.

“I welcome the recommendation of a two-tier system where those obtaining a licence for leisure purposes pay full fees whilst those that have a working requirement for a licence face lower costs.”

In response, the Home Office said it is currently reviewing the fees for firearms certificates.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: “The UK has some of the strictest gun controls in the world which we keep under constant review to ensure those with legal access to firearms use them safely, and to ensure criminals do not gain access to illegal firearms.

“That is why we have brought in new Statutory Guidance for firearms licensing which means police must carry out robust checks on public safety grounds and ensure that they are consistently applied by all police forces.

“We will be considering the recommendations of the Scottish Affairs Committee in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented