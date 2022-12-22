Ex-Tory leader Carlaw found to have breached Code of Conduct for MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ex-Tory leader Carlaw found to have breached Code of Conduct for MSPs

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 2:44 pm
Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Holyrood committee convener has been found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs by failing to declare details of an overseas trip.

The Scottish Parliament Standards Committee also ruled Jackson Carlaw breached the Interests of the Members of the Scottish Parliament Act of 2006 by failing to declare the £2,200 trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, which was funded by the Israeli Embassy in the UK.

The former Scottish Conservative leader, convener of the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, failed to declare the trip at a meeting in October last year, when MSPs considered a petition urging the Scottish Government to “acknowledge the right of Scotland’s pupils to a bias-free education on the topic of Israel-Palestine”.

Martin Whitfield, convener of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, said breaching both the legislation and the Code of Conduct is a “serious matter”.

But the committee noted that Mr Carlaw had declared his role as convener of Holyrood’s Cross Party Group on Building Bridges with Israel in the previous parliamentary session.

Mr Carlaw also “recused himself entirely from consideration of the petition and from any determination” made by MSPs, and did not cast any vote in the proceedings, Mr Whitfield added.

He said: “The committee considers that this demonstrated the intent of Jackson Carlaw MSP to address any perceived conflict of interest.”

Jackson Carlaw
Jackson Carlaw is a former leader of the Scottish Conservatives (PA)

The committee agreed with the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life that it was “unlikely” that Mr Carlaw “intentionally withheld information about the overseas visit”.

But the committee unanimously found that when the Tory MSP declared an interest in the issue at the meeting, “the declaration did not refer to the financial interest in the member’s register which was the £2,200 cost of an overseas visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories funded by the Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom”.

Mr Whitfield said: “It would therefore appear that Jackson Carlaw MSP did not fully recognise or understand the requirement to declare a relevant financial interest in advance of proceedings relating to that matter.

“The committee therefore agrees with the commissioner’s findings in fact and conclusion that Jackson Carlaw’s conduct in not declaring a financial interest breached the 2006 Act and the code.

“A finding of a breach of the 2006 Act and the Code of Conduct is a serious matter.

“Acknowledging the efforts made by Jackson Carlaw MSP to act with propriety, the committee is of the view that its agreement with the commissioner on the finding of a breach is sanction enough.”

The Standards Committee will now write to all MSPs to “remind them of the requirements to declare a financial interest in any matter before taking part in any proceedings of the Parliament relating to that matter”, Mr Whitfield added.

Mr Carlaw said afterwards: “I obviously take these matters of propriety seriously. I am grateful for the committee’s understanding and regret any breach having occurred, however inadvertently, and offer my apology.

“Like others, I will reflect carefully on the letter to be sent to all MSPs in respect of any future declarations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented