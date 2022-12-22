Christmas mood dampened as concerns over food costs grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas mood dampened as concerns over food costs grow

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 12:19 pm
A vast majority of people have said they are worried about the cost of food during Christmas and New Year, with many turning to cheaper brands and reduced items this year, a new survey has found (Davis Davies/PA)

A vast majority of people have said they are worried about the cost of food during Christmas and New Year, with many turning to cheaper brands and reduced items this year,  a new survey has found.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) reported that 81% of people felt concerned about the price of food when asked in November, a big jump from the 62% who said so in the same period last year.

This had led more than two thirds of respondents to report taking at least one action to save money over the festive period, with more households reporting feeling the pinch as food inflation soared this year.

This included a third of people switching to cheaper brands, while a quarter admitted to buying “yellow sticker” reduced food items that are close to their use-by date.

Just under a quarter said they had bought less food than they usually would for Christmas, and the same amount reported waiting to buy food items until they were discounted or on offer.

More concerningly in November, 23% of those surveyed said they had skipped a meal or cut down the size of their meals because they did not have enough money to buy food in the last month, indicating that higher food prices was having a knock-on effect on health.

The FSA said this figure is significantly higher than when tracking began in April 2020, when 18% had said this was the case.

Food inflation hit a 45-year high last month of 16.4%, while the price of lowest-cost household essentials like pasta, tea and bread have all gone up in price significantly in the past year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It has led to cost pressures for many UK households ahead of the typically indulgent festive season, with more vulnerable people being harder hit by inflation this year, the ONS said.

Furthermore, respondents of the FSA’s survey were also worried about the availability of food for them to buy this year, and there was a big jump in people who expressed concerns over the quality of food, at 50% compared to 37% last year.

However, there have been signs of improvement when it comes to food affordability, with less people admitting to skipping meals or visiting food banks in November compared to the previous survey in October.

