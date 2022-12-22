‘Softly, softly’ approach on Ukraine will not succeed, warns Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Softly, softly’ approach on Ukraine will not succeed, warns Tory MP

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 2:59 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link as Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listen during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in Riga, Latvia (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link as Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listen during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in Riga, Latvia (Henry Nicholls/PA)

A Tory MP has warned that the West must not take a “softly, softly” approach to the war in Ukraine.

It comes after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to Washington to meet Joe Biden.

He used the meeting to warn that a “just peace” for Ukraine means no compromises, as he said that the war would end once Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the “payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression”.

MP portraits
Tory MP Bob Seely (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

It came amid concerns in some quarters about any fracturing of Nato or EU unity as the war drags on.

Bob Seely told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme that it was delusional to believe that a softer approach would lead to a “positive” outcome in the Ukrainian efforts against the Russian invasion.

“I think we’re deluding ourselves if we think playing softly, softly is going to have a positive outcome,” the Isle of Wight MP told the programme from the south of Ukraine.

“It is not.

“If Putin thinks that he has strategic patience and the West doesn’t, if he thinks that the West will not increase supply further, Putin then knows that what he has to do in order to seize large parts of Ukraine is simply to increase mass and increase the dominance of the Russian artillery and firepower systems.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the war with European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen during a call on Thursday.

“The leaders agreed that the UK and the EU would remain steadfast in our military economic and diplomatic support for Ukraine and in countering Russian aggression,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

