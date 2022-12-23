Free school meal rollout in Wales hits 1.5 million landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free school meal rollout in Wales hits 1.5 million landmark

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:08 am
An additional 1.5 million free school meals have been served in primary schools across Wales since the rollout of universal primary free school meals began in September (Anthony Devlin/PA)
An additional 1.5 million free school meals have been served in primary schools across Wales since the rollout of universal primary free school meals began in September.

An extra 45,000 children now have the option of a free school meal as part of a £260 million investment from the Welsh Government.

The rollout started at the beginning of the autumn term, with reception children receiving the first free meals. Year one and two pupils are now also starting to benefit from the scheme.

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and Welsh language, said: “Schools and local authorities across Wales have been working incredibly hard to deliver 1.5 million additional universal primary free school meals in the first few months of the rollout.

“I’m pleased that so many primary school children have benefited from the scheme already.

“Families across Wales are feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, and universal primary free school meals are helping to ensure children have a nutritious meal.

“The programme will continue to expand in the new year, as even more authorities start offering free meals to Years 1 and 2 by April 2023.”

The programme has been introduced following the co-operation agreement between the Labour-run Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Plaid MS Sian Gwenllian said: “Delivering 1.5 million additional free school meals in just over three months is a huge achievement and one that is needed now more than ever.

“The roll-out of universal free school meals in all primary schools in Wales shows how co-operative working through the agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“We are making sure no child goes hungry, while also providing help for families during this cost-of-living crisis.

“The number of meals delivered will also increase as we work together to make sure all children attending primary schools will be eligible for free school meals by 2024.”

