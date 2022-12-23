Dozens of drivers with 12 or more points on licence still on roads, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens of drivers with 12 or more points on licence still on roads, figures show

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Some 73 drivers remain on the roads in Scotland despite having 12 or more points on their licence (PA)
Some 73 drivers remain on the roads in Scotland despite having 12 or more points on their licence (PA)

Lives are being put at risk as some drivers with 12 or more points on their licence are still on the roads, ministers have been warned.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether problematic drivers are being dealt with adequately.

Some 73 drivers remain on the roads in Scotland despite having a dozen or more points on their licence, according to figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), requested by the Lib Dems using freedom of information laws.

There are currently 181,225 drivers on a provisional or full licence with points on their licence.

While 73 are on the road with 12 or more points on their provisional or full licence, one Scottish driver is still able to drive despite having 23 points.

Traffic
The Lib Dems said ‘wild drivers’ must be taken off the roads (PA)

Lib Dem transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly said “wild drivers” must be kept off the roads.

“There are dozens of drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads,” she said.

“As winter weather sets in and people set off on long journeys to see family this festive period, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“For some of these drivers there may be mitigating factors which justify them clinging on to their right to drive, but racking up 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of repeatedly putting others at risk.

“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.

“They should also invest in speedy, convenient and environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are available for all.”

