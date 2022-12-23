Dozens of drivers with 12 or more points on licence still on roads, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lives are being put at risk as some drivers with 12 or more points on their licence are still on the roads, ministers have been warned.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether problematic drivers are being dealt with adequately.

Some 73 drivers remain on the roads in Scotland despite having a dozen or more points on their licence, according to figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), requested by the Lib Dems using freedom of information laws.

There are currently 181,225 drivers on a provisional or full licence with points on their licence.

While 73 are on the road with 12 or more points on their provisional or full licence, one Scottish driver is still able to drive despite having 23 points.

The Lib Dems said ‘wild drivers’ must be taken off the roads (PA)

Lib Dem transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly said “wild drivers” must be kept off the roads.

“There are dozens of drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads,” she said.

“As winter weather sets in and people set off on long journeys to see family this festive period, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“For some of these drivers there may be mitigating factors which justify them clinging on to their right to drive, but racking up 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of repeatedly putting others at risk.

“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.

“They should also invest in speedy, convenient and environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are available for all.”