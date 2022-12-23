Covid cases increase as Scotland sees highest number of infections in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid-19 cases in Scotland have risen, new figures show, with the country having the highest number of infections in the UK.

The Office for National Statistics Covid-19 infection survey shows that in the week to December 8, 130,900 people in Scotland were estimated to have the virus – about 2.5% of the population, or one in 40.

That was up from one in 50 the previous week.

Latest #COVID19 Infection Survey for week ending 9 Dec 2022 (England), 8 Dec 2022 (Wales and Scotland), 7 Dec 2022 (Northern Ireland) ▪️ infections continued to increase in England and Scotland▪️ trends were uncertain in Wales and Northern Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/JcqSvKABFY pic.twitter.com/7lcFf9bzb0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 23, 2022

The proportion in Scotland is the highest in the UK, the statistics show, with England’s rate of infection at one in 45, compared to one in 50 in Northern Ireland and one in 55 in Wales.

The figures come as new guidance was issued by the Scottish Government this week cutting the type of coronavirus deaths in care homes that should be reported to the Crown Office.

Meanwhile, the latest National Records of Scotland figures show 38 Covid-related deaths were registered in Scotland in the week to December 18, meaning fatalities related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic now total 16,252.