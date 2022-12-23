Management and build errors led to ferries costing extra £90m – shipyard chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Management and build errors led to ferries costing extra £90m – shipyard chief

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 1:10 pm
The Glen Sannox is due for completion in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Sannox is due for completion in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Management and build errors” meant the two overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine ended up costing an extra £90 million, the chief executive of the shipyard has said.

This included the decision under the yard’s previous management to build a “largely empty ship” on the slipway rather than assembling modules under cover.

The current cost of the two vessels in Port Glasgow: the Glen Sannox and the unnamed hull 802; is estimated to be £277 million, though this could rise further in the new year.

David Tydeman, who runs the nationalised shipyard, said contract issues also arose after it went into administration in 2019.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
‘Management and build errors’ were blamed for cost overruns (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a letter to Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee, Mr Tydeman said the sum of about £90 million “is a function of mistakes and other factors, eg. recovery from administration through the pandemic etc, over the whole period since the contracts were placed in 2015”.

He set out five main issues, including the decision to start building the hull and superstructure before the design was complete.

Building a “largely empty ship” on the slipway may have doubled direct labour and subcontractor man-hours, he said, as it meant materials had to be lifted onto the ship while it was afloat.

A high turnover of staff during the pandemic also caused problems, Mr Tydeman said.

Ferry maintenance costs
There are outstanding problems with Glen Sannox’s LNG system (Jane Barlow/PA)

The committee had asked him for further clarity on how costs for the ferries had increased from the original £97 million price tag.

A further £50 million is attributed to overheads.

By the time hull 802 is completed – currently scheduled for March 2024 – the two ferries will have carried the costs of the shipyard for nine years.

Mr Tydeman also wrote to Holyrood’s Transport Committee in a separate letter published on Thursday laying out the timetable for delivery.

He said the Glen Sannox is still expected to be finished by the end of May 2023, but there are still technical problems with its LNG (liquified natural gas) system.

The ferries were originally designed to be dual fuel, running on both diesel and LNG.

The Public Audit Committee also published a letter it had received from Keith Brown.

Mr Brown had been accused of providing “unsatisfactory and evasive” answers to the committee’s earlier questions.

In his latest correspondence, Mr Brown produced an email from August 2015 which showed he was “content to approve the award” of the shipbuilding contract to Ferguson Marine.

He said the issue of the lack of a builder’s refund guarantee was not raised with ministers until later.

Between 2014 and 2019, the shipyard was owned by Jim McColl’s Clyde Blowers Capital.

