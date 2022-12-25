Cost-of-living crisis has increased demand for pet food banks, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living crisis has increased demand for pet food banks, says charity

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 12:04 am
The shelter has seen an increase in dogs being given up (Danny Lawson/PA)
The shelter has seen an increase in dogs being given up (Danny Lawson/PA)

A leading charity has said demand for its pet food banks is growing as dog and cat owners struggle with the cost of living.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home supplies 77 pet food banks around Scotland, aimed at helping those who find themselves in “pet poverty”.

These are places where pet owners can pick up food and supplies for their animals alongside other provisions at normal food banks.

The dog and cat shelter started its pet food bank programme in 2020, initially helping four or five food banks around Edinburgh.

It helps more than 2,000 dogs and cats monthly with supplies.

The cost of living crisis has already led to increasing numbers of people who wish to give up their pets because they need to cut costs.

CEO Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine said the charity wanted to help people keep cats and dogs safely in their own homes.

She told the PA news agency: “What we’re finding is people are making terrible sacrifices between feeding and themselves to care for their dogs and their cats, to feed them over themselves.

Cat Feature
The charity helps thousands of animals, including cats (Steve Parsons)

“That is a heart-breaking choice, which many people are having to make on a daily basis.”

She added: “Our pet food banks have been a huge lifeline.

“It’s more than 2,000 dogs and cats we’re keeping in loving homes every month.

“Which has meant the increase in demand for our services has been huge.

“Pet poverty is a real thing and it’s affecting communities across this country.”

She encouraged anyone struggling to pay for their pet’s essentials to reach out for help.

In addition, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has seen its own costs rise sharply due to inflation and energy bills.

Electricty supplies for the shelter on Seafield Road are estimated to top £30,000 next year, with gas expected to be above £60,000.

The charity has begun contacting MSPs and MPs to seek assistance for the animal sector.

In a blog post earlier this month, Ms Fyffe-Jardine said: “We have made substantial savings through our own in-house cost-cutting, but what we cannot do is reduce the level of care we afford our animals. They are and always will be our priority.

“It takes gas and electricity to keep them warm and fed – but these horrendous increases are unprecedented, and while we appreciate, they are hitting everyone and will start to hit others’ in the animal charity before long, we cannot simply try and absorb them through donations.

“We need to see positive action now to ensure the future of the Home – and the well-being of the animals in our care.”

