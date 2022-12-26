Thousands gather for Boxing Day hunts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands gather for Boxing Day hunts

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 2:41 pm
Riders and hounds during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)
Riders and hounds during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)

Thousands of people have gathered for Boxing Day hunts which took place for the first time in two years without the restrictions that were imposed due to the pandemic.

The Countryside Alliance (CA) said more than 200 packs of hounds – including foxhounds, beagles, harriers, basset hounds, draghounds and bloodhounds – are estimated to have been part of Boxing Day meets held outside pubs, in town centres and on other land suitable for large crowds of people.

Polly Portwin, the CA’s director of the campaign for hunting, said: “Boxing Day meets bring thousands of people together: be it families, friends, neighbours or those within our community who may otherwise be isolated over the festive period.

Boxing Day hunts
A rider and hounds during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)

“Hunts play an important role in rural life, with Boxing Day meets offering the public a chance to watch hunts showcase their hounds, horses and trail hunting activities.”

She said that many of those who attended Boxing Day meets in public places “will have been supporting local cafes, shops and pubs which opened their doors to coincide with the hunt’s presence”.

It comes after anti-hunt groups tried to prevent a number of prominent meets from going ahead this year.

Anti-hunt campaigners brought a town council motion to try to stop an event in the town square in Tiverton, Devon, which is described by the CA as “one of the larger towns that routinely hosts meets”.

The motion was rejected by town councillors in March, the CA said.

A petition, including signatures from across the globe, had called for a meet in Ledbury, Hertfordshire, to be banned.

The CA said: “It will be going ahead normally, with organisers taking extra precautions to protect spectators from a suspected protest.”

Boxing Day hunts
Hounds during the North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)

The meets were held as an animal welfare charity said that hundreds of “bloodthirsty and shameful” suspected illegal fox hunting incidents took place across the UK in just over a month.

The League Against Cruel Sports said new figures show there were 303 combined incidents of hunt havoc and illegal hunting in just five-and-a-half weeks between November 1 and December 7.

The group said the figures, released to coincide with the Boxing Day fox hunt parades, the biggest day in the hunting calendar, show the “negative impact” the practice has on wildlife and rural communities.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

But drag hunting, where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent, is permitted under the legislation.

However, the group said there were 78 reports of a fox being visibly pursued, with eight reported kills and three suspected kills in November and the first week of December.

