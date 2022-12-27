Liberal Democrats warn of ‘sharp crisis’ in mental health staffing in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liberal Democrats warn of ‘sharp crisis’ in mental health staffing in Scotland

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out after figures showed a 'significant number' of senior psychiatrist positions had not been permanently filled
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out after figures showed a 'significant number' of senior psychiatrist positions had not been permanently filled

Scotland is facing a “sharp crisis in mental health staffing”, Liberal Democrats have claimed, as new figures obtained by the party showed more than a quarter of senior posts have not been permanently filled.

Freedom of information requests to health boards across Scotland showed that of 674 full-time equivalent (FTE) consultant psychiatrist posts, 103 were vacant.

Meanwhile 82.5 FTE roles were being filled by locum members of staff – with Liberal Democrats claiming this meant 27% of positions did not have a permanent staff member in place.

According to the party’s research, more than half (53%) of consultant psychiatrist positions in NHS Highland were either vacant or filled by locums.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrats said NHS Shetland did not have any consultant psychiatrists, with the role there filled by bank staff, while NHS Orkney reported it has only 0.5 (WTE) consultant psychiatrists in place.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These figures show that a significant number of the most senior mental health roles in Scotland’s health service are either lying empty or being filled on a temporary basis.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for many years, but these figures show that there is still serious work to be done.

“There is a sharp crisis in mental health staffing across Scotland. Thousands of children and adults are waiting more than a year for treatment. Staff are under immense pressure and patients are suffering.

“The Scottish Government has compounded the crisis by stripping £38 million in funding for mental health this year.”

Minister Kevin Stewart stressed the mental health workforce was at a record high

However, mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said: “Under this government the mental health workforce has expanded significantly, with staffing numbers at a record high.”

The number of psychology staff in the NHS has risen to an all-time high of 1,478 whole-time equivalent (WTE), Scottish Government figures showed.

Mr Stewart added that staffing in psychology and CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) had “more than doubled since 2007” as he stressed the government “continue to create posts in this area”.

The minister said: “This is a result of investing across children and young people’s mental health services, with an additional £40 million allocated to NHS boards in 2021-22 to improve CAMHS provision and reduce the backlogs of the waiting lists.

“As well as this increasing staffing in community settings, we have increased mental health staffing across the NHS.

“We’re increasing our direct mental health investment and have record numbers of staff providing more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.”

