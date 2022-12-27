MSP urges women suffering domestic abuse to reach out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An MSP and former police officer has urged women who are victims of domestic abuse to reach out for help.

Audrey Nicoll, who served for 30 years in the north east before being elected SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said it is “vital” that women in abusive households know they are not alone.

She urged those who are suffering to reach out to the domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline set up by Scottish Women’s Aid, which can be contacted free of charge.

We know Christmas Day isn't joyful for everyone. Scotland's Domestic Abuse & Forced Marriage Helpline is open as normal today. If you need to talk, we're here – day or night. You can call on 0800 027 1234 or you can email and web chat at https://t.co/nAxyIopXfO pic.twitter.com/KJ0G2S67Q3 — Scottish Women's Aid (@scotwomensaid) December 25, 2022

Ms Nicoll said: “I hope that this Christmas will be filled with joy and love for everyone across Scotland, but I am sadly aware that will not be the reality for some.

“However, I know some people can feel even more isolated over the Christmas and Hogmanay period, so it’s vital that those in abusive households know they are not alone.

“I would encourage anyone experiencing violence and abuse to reach out for confidential support via the Scottish Women Aid’s Helpline.

“Confidential, professional support remains available all throughout the holiday period.

“For anyone in an abusive relationship – or anyone who knows of someone who is – please reach out to Scotland’s 24/7 domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234.”