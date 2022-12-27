UK democracy still recovering after another turbulent year, says Speaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK democracy still recovering after another turbulent year, says Speaker

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 6:29 pm
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Speaker of the House of Commons has acknowledged that the political turmoil of the last year left Britain an international laughing stock.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also suggested that British democracy was still trying to recover from the divisions of Brexit, as he reflected on a year which saw Boris Johnson’s administration collapse and Liz Truss forced from office after only a few weeks in Number 10.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he also insisted that Parliament is a safe place for young women and men, despite allegations of sexual assault, harassment and inappropriate behaviour against various MPs.

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (PA)

Asked if he agreed that the turbulent political year had made the UK a laughingstock, he said: “It did and I think it’s the disappointment of what went on, the way it went along, you know, and people wondering what was happening to our democracy?”

Sir Lindsay, who presided over much of the drama that dominated the Commons over the last 12 months, appeared to suggest that the UK was still recovering from the divisions of Brexit.

Asked if the last year had damaged democracy, he said: “Well, I think I think we’re still struggling to recover, as I said, from Brexit. I think that’s been part of our problem, when you look back, and it’s always difficult, isn’t it? You know, it divided families, and there was real division there. And we’ve been trying to heal that.”

The Speaker told the programme that Parliament was safe for young people. He also said he would ensure the rules of the House are followed.

He added: “It’s about the rules of the House – I take them very seriously.

“I would always say anything serious please go to the police – don’t even think of anything else would always be my advice. And I always say to passholders of the House – my door’s open. If you’ve got issues, you’ve got problems come and see me. Let’s see if we can help you.”

