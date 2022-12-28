Scottish benefit payments totalled over £200m in 2021-22

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish benefits paid out more than £200 million last year, new figures show.

Data from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) revealed awards for benefits only available north of the border totalled £206.85 million in 2021-22.

That includes more than £108 million paid out to low-income families via the Scottish Child Payment, which was brought in by ministers as part of efforts to combat child poverty.

Meanwhile just over £13 million was made available to eligible families via Best Start Grants, while Winter Heating Assistance paid out £4 million.

Young people looking for a job received £850,000 of help from the Job Start Payment scheme, while young carers were awarded £730,000 in grants to help them.

SNP MSP Natalie Don said the payments showed the Scottish Government was “doing all it can” to help those in need.

She said: “Scotland continues to build a social security system based on fairness, dignity and respect, but does so with one hand tied behind its back by an austerity-obsessed Westminster government. The only way we can build a fairer Scotland is with independence.

“Thousands of households across Scotland are suffering from this Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, but the SNP Scottish Government is doing all it can with the powers at its disposal to provide a social security system that puts extra cash in their pockets.

“By introducing the child payment, which has been described as ‘game-changing’ by anti-poverty charities, the SNP Scottish Government has provided a safety net for thousands.

“However, this good work is undermined by the Tory UK Government who have cut Universal Credit and are making even deeper cuts to household budgets.”