Tories condemn ‘unacceptable’ drop in ‘purposeful activity’ in Scottish prisons

Tories have condemned a drop in the amount of hours prisoners spend working, training or studying as “unacceptable”.

The Scottish Conservatives’ community safety spokesman Russell Findlay hit out after figures showed prisoners spent 3,967,795 hours on so-called “purposeful activity” – which is related to work, employability and education – in 2021-22.

That compares with 6,082,903 hours of purposeful activity carried out across the Scottish Prison Service estate in 2019-20.

Meanwhile only 12,327 vocational and employment-related qualifications were gained by prisoners last year, around half the 24,569 that were obtained in 2019-20.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said education and training was ‘crucial’ for prisoners’ rehabilitation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Findlay said: “The decline of work and education in our prisons is unacceptable.

“Purposeful activity in Scotland’s prisons had already fallen before the pandemic, but these latest figures fall short of even those poor standards.”

The MSP continued: “Evidence shows that work experience, training and education is crucial for prisoner rehabilitation and to reduce reoffending upon release.

“Without this meaningful activity, prisoners will waste their time doing nothing useful, only to be released back on to the streets without the skills to become productive members of society.”

He said: “Prisoners should be compelled to engage in training, education and obtaining useful skills, as this greatly improves their chances of staying out.”

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesperson said: “Like many areas of public life, we are continuing our recovery from the pandemic, including creating more opportunities for purposeful activity.

“This recovery has provided us with an opportunity to assess and engage with those in our care around how such activities are delivered to provide maximum benefit to individuals, the wider justice system, and the public.

“Each establishment is reviewing purposeful activity and have introduced new operating models to suit their individual needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Whilst this is an operational matter for the Scottish Prison Service opportunities for those in custody to attend work, education or participate in purposeful activities helps support prisoner rehabilitation and promotes a stable prison environment.”